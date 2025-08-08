Nigeria: Fish Out Killers of My Aide, Kano Governor Tells Security Agencies

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has directed security agencies to urgently investigate and arrest the killers of his aide, Sadiq Gentle, who died after a brutal attack by suspected hoodlums.

Late Gentle, who served as a Senior Special Reporter (SSR) attached to the state's Ministry of History and Culture, was attacked earlier in the week at his residence in Mazan Kwarai Quarters in the Kano metropolis.

He later died from injuries sustained during the assault at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital on Thursday.

Gentle was attacked with machetes and clubs by unidentified assailants.

Known for his active role in promoting Governor Yusuf's administration through social media, Gentle was a prominent member of the governor's media team.

His funeral prayer was held at Kofar Kudu Emir's Palace, led by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

In a condolence message signed by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Gentle as a "dedicated and patriotic social media professional" whose death is a tragedy for the state.

"The news of the death of Malam Sadiq Gentle hit me with deep sadness and anguish. His gruesome murder is a tragedy and an affront to our collective humanity. I strongly condemn this heinous, barbaric, and utterly unacceptable act. Security agencies must fish out his killers without delay," the governor said.

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage and renewed calls for decisive action against growing thuggery in Kano.

Engineer Yusuf Abdullahi Da'awah, a resident, urged the governor to take bold steps to end political thuggery in the state. He advocated for the execution of condemned criminals in custodial facilities as a deterrent.

Similarly, another resident, Usman Nagoda, warned that if authorities fail to protect citizens, people may resort to self-defence.

Gentle's killing comes just 24 hours after another fatal attack in the state. Umar Abdullahi Hafizi, a 300-level student of Bayero University Kano (BUK), was stabbed to death by suspected phone snatchers at his residence in Dorayi Quarters, Gwale LGA.

The spate of violent crimes in the state, particularly gang rivalries and phone theft, has prompted the Kano State Police Command to launch Operation Kukan Kura, aimed at curbing rising insecurity in Nigeria's most populous state.