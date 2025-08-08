Nigeria: Grid Collapse - Labour Unions Urge Govt to Reverse Power Privatisation

Amid recurring grid collapses and poor electricity supply, labour and trade unions have called on the federal government to reverse the privatisation of the power and water sectors.

Speaking in Kano on Thursday, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) said Nigeria fared better when these sectors were government-owned.

NUEE's North West Zonal Organising Secretary I, Ayuba Barde, described the privatisation as a failed policy.

He said Nigerians are now paying for services they do not receive, as private investors focus solely on profit rather than sectoral reinvestment or service delivery.

Barde also alleged that the assets were handed over to government cronies rather than being sold at market value. "Today, we have nothing to show but grid collapses, blackouts and inflated billing," he said.

AUPCTRE's acting General Secretary, Lawrence Ilesanmi, said power and water are essential public services that should be subsidised by the government.

He said the privatisation has led to environmental damage, citing increased borehole drilling as a consequence of poor water infrastructure.