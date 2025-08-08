Liberia: Boakai Consoles Ghanaians As Helicopter Crash Kills Top Officials

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has extended deepest condolences to his Ghanaian counterpart, President John Dramani Mahama, and the people of the West African country, following the tragic military helicopter crash that occurred Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in Ghana's Ashanti Region.

In a message to President Mahama released by the Executive Mansion on Thursday, August 7, President Boakai expressed profound shock and sorrow over the incident, indicating that the devastating loss transcends the borders of Ghana and is felt deeply by the Liberian people.

In the central Ashanti region of Ghana, a military helicopter crash on Wednesday, resulted in the death of eight individuals, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

The incident has since been described as a "national tragedy". The helicopter, carrying three crew members and five passengers, crashed in a dense forest while en route from Accra to Obuasi for an event on combating illegal mining. Sadly, there were no survivors. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the crash site and transferred to Accra in coffins adorned with the Ghanaian flag.

"It is with profound shock and deep sorrow that we received the tragic news of the military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region," President Boakai stated. "This devastating loss transcends the borders of Ghana and is felt deeply by the Liberian people," he added.

President Boakai fondly recalled the recent presence of Minister Boamah in Liberia during the nation's Independence Day celebrations, where he stood in solidarity with the Liberian people. "Only days ago, Minister Boamah graced our national celebrations with warmth, solidarity, and the unmistakable spirit of African brotherhood," the Liberian Leader reflected.

He emphasized that Minister Boamah's visit symbolized the strength and enduring bond between Liberia and Ghana -- a relationship founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for the progress of the African continent.

"On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name," President Boakai continued, "I extend our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the Government and People of Ghana, and especially to the bereaved families who are enduring unimaginable grief at this time."

President Boakai concluded his message with words of unity and remembrance: "Liberia mourns alongside Ghana. We grieve not only the loss of leaders, but of cherished brothers -- partners in progress whose lives were committed to the service of their people. May their memories live on in the hearts of all who knew them, and may their service continue to inspire generations to come."

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed by authorities, although investigations have been initiated by the Ghanaian military. Ghana's meteorological agency had predicted uncharacteristically cold weather for August, resulting in recent rain and light showers leading to foggy conditions in several forested areas.

Ghanaian news outlets quoted local farmers residing near the crash site that they were experiencing morning fog as the helicopter passed overhead.

This tragic incident is the deadliest among three separate emergency situations involving Ghana Air Force helicopters in recent years. In 2020, a Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9 helicopter had to perform an emergency landing near Tamale Airport, and just last year, another Ghana Air Force helicopter faced an emergency landing in Bonsukrom, located in Ghana's Western Region.