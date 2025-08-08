Liberia: LFA Vows Strict Enforcement of Club Licensing Rules

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has announced plans to fully enforce FIFA's Club Licensing Regulations across all levels of domestic football, warning that clubs failing to comply will face stiff penalties.

The warning was issued Wednesday during the opening of a two-day seminar organized by the LFA to educate stakeholders on the requirements and enforcement of the club licensing system.

"We are going to implement these procedures to the letter," said Emmet Crayton, LFA General Secretary. "There will be no excuses -- we will take drastic action if necessary. This is not optional; it is a requirement for professionalism and integrity."

Crayton emphasized that the licensing regulations are designed to promote financial discipline, good governance, and organizational credibility within football clubs, aligning Liberia with global football standards.

"These club licensing procedures are intended to raise the quality of football by ensuring that clubs have the required infrastructure, knowledge, and administrative capacity," he said.

Five Pillars of Compliance

Joel Freeman, LFA's Competitions and Club Licensing Manager, said the licensing framework is built on five key pillars: Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel and Administrative, Legal, and Financial (SIPALF).

"These requirements ensure that our clubs operate transparently and sustainably, and that they're equipped to compete regionally and internationally," Freeman said.

He urged clubs in the First and Second Divisions, as well as the Women's Upper and Lower Leagues, to treat the regulations seriously and take advantage of the opportunity to elevate their institutional capacity.

"Documents submitted must be authentic," Freeman cautioned. "We will conduct rigorous verification to ensure compliance. This is about credibility, not box-checking."

Clubs Welcome Digitized System

Robert L. Mends-Cole, Secretary General of Women's Upper League side Ravia FC, welcomed the changes, noting that the digital licensing system has made the process more efficient and affordable for clubs that previously struggled with documentation.

"In the past, we faced real challenges in submitting the right paperwork. But the digitization has brought relief," Mends-Cole said. "It saves us time and resources, and we can focus more on development."

Toward Professional Football in Liberia

The LFA's push for strict enforcement is part of a broader agenda to professionalize Liberian football, foster transparency, and create a pathway for local clubs to meet CAF and FIFA international competition standards.

"This is how we build a stronger league system," Crayton said. "By insisting on compliance, we're insisting on progress."

As the seminar continues, clubs are expected to receive detailed guidance on application processes, documentation requirements, and timelines. The LFA says clubs failing to meet minimum standards may be barred from participating in the upcoming league season.