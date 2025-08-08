Liberia: Alcop Calls for National Emergency Over Drug Crisis

MONROVIA — The All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP) has thrown its weight behind the ongoing nationwide protest against the growing drug crisis in Liberia, urging the government to officially declare the situation a National Emergency.

In a statement issued Wednesday, ALCOP described the drug pandemic as a direct threat to Liberia's peace, stability, and future, and called for decisive, country-wide action to confront the worsening situation.

"The drug crisis is not just a health issue--it is a national security threat," said Hon. Lusine Kamara, ALCOP's Political Leader. "We cannot afford to treat this lightly. The government must declare a national emergency now."

Crisis Demands Urgent Action

Kamara argued that classifying the drug scourge as a national emergency would give the government the legal and logistical authority to deploy state security forces more effectively, coordinate rehabilitation efforts, and fast-track legislative and policy responses.

"No one or family is safe from this drug pandemic if your neighbors or community is infested with drug users," Kamara warned. "Let's fight this from the bottom to the top."

He emphasized that tackling the drug epidemic is not only a national imperative but also central to ALCOP's political agenda. He called for a unified national effort that includes the government, civil society, religious groups, and local communities.

Stronger Enforcement, More Rehabilitation

The ALCOP leader also urged the government to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers, importers, peddlers, and users, saying Liberia cannot afford to allow criminal networks to operate with impunity.

In addition to law enforcement, Kamara recommended a significant investment in rehabilitation infrastructure, including the establishment of new drug recovery centers and the strengthening of existing facilities.

"These centers are essential to reintegrate users into society while breaking the cycle of addiction," Kamara said. "Rehabilitation is not a luxury--it's a lifeline for thousands of Liberian youth who deserve a second chance."

A Party Position With National Implications

ALCOP's statement comes amid increased public outcry over the unchecked spread of illicit drugs, including the deadly synthetic substance Kush, which has devastated communities and overwhelmed families nationwide.

Thousands of Liberians, including student groups, religious institutions, and health professionals, have taken to the streets in recent days, calling on the government to respond more aggressively to what they describe as a national drug pandemic.

ALCOP now joins the growing list of political and civil society actors demanding action and offering recommendations on how to reverse the trend.

"The time for speeches is over," Kamara concluded. "This is a national fight--and it must be treated as such."