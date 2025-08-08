Liberia: Sierra Leone Endorses Liberia's Kickball Expansion

FREETOWN — The Liberia Kickball Federation's (LKF) ambition to globalize kickball is making significant strides, as Sierra Leone has formally embraced the sport.

Sierra Leone's National Sports Authority (NSA), the country's governing body for sports regulation, has officially endorsed kickball following four days of discussions with a visiting delegation from Liberia. The talks, held in Freetown and Bo, included education and sports stakeholders.

The NSA had earlier invited the LKF to explore the potential of integrating kickball into Sierra Leone's national sports framework. The discussions focused on the sport's potential to empower youth, promote gender inclusion, and foster community engagement.

Speaking to reporters in Paynesville, recently, LKF President Emmanuel Surprise Whea said Sierra Leonean officials were impressed with the sport's organization and potential. He confirmed that a follow-up engagement between the NSA and the LKF is scheduled to take place in Paynesville in September 2025.

Whea also announced that exhibition matches will be held in Freetown and Bo in October 2025, featuring six Liberian kickball clubs.

"The successful launch of kickball in Sierra Leone will mark the beginning of the sport's expansion into the subregion and eventually to the global stage," Whea said.

Kickball, a sport played by women in Liberia, is the second most popular sport in the country. It originated in 1964, introduced by American Peace Corps volunteer Cherry Jackson, who initially attempted to teach girls baseball. However, Jackson soon discovered the girls were better at kicking than hitting, giving rise to a new game uniquely embraced by Liberian girls.

The sport has since become a platform for educational advancement, with schools offering scholarships to talented female kickball players. A national kickball league was inaugurated in 1994, solidifying the sport's competitive structure and popularity.