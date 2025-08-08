Liberia: Govt to Introduce Anti-Drug Lessons in Schools

MONROVIA, August 8, 2025: The initiative aims to tackle the alarming rise in drug abuse across the country, following a nationwide anti-drug awareness campaign spearheaded by citizens and government officials on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Daniel Sanoe, reiterated President Joseph Boakai's firm stance against drug abuse.

According to him, the President has instructed the Ministry of Education to include Anti-Drug Lessons in its curriculum, making it the tenth core subject to be taught in all schools across Liberia.

Explaining the President's recent stance on the fight against drug abuse, he stated that the President has vowed to take decisive action against property owners who allow their premises to be used for the sale or distribution of illegal drugs.

"The President has made it clear that anyone found aiding or abetting the sale of illegal drugs or those whose properties are used for such activities will be held accountable and face prosecution along with the perpetrators," he stated.

He urged property owners across Liberia to refrain from allowing their homes or businesses to serve as drug distribution points.

Minister Sanoe also disclosed that, as part of the President's anti-drug efforts, all zonal heads of drug enforcement agencies will be required to sign performance contracts.

"These contracts will mandate zonal heads to report the number of arrests made within a specific period. Failure to meet performance benchmarks will lead to dismissal," he explained.

He emphasized that President Boakai's commitment to tackling drug abuse is not symbolic but strategic, and his administration intends to implement long-term solutions.

Furthermore, Sanoe highlighted the President's call for stiffer penalties for drug dealers, stating that "the punishment for selling or distributing drugs must outweigh the pleasure it brings."

In addition to enforcement measures, the government is also focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration. Plans are underway to establish a national rehabilitation center to treat and empower drug users.

"We've observed that many rehabilitated drug users often return to the ghettos. To prevent this, the government will enroll them in vocational training programs to equip them with skills that can help them rebuild their lives," Sanoe noted.

He concluded that the government's goal is to help affected individuals break free from drug dependency and build a brighter, more productive future.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah.