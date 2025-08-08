Liberia: 'Liberia Needs More Patriots to Cry and Leaders to Listen'

opinion

President Boakai declares as he officially launches "Patriot's Crys of 2021-2024" by Olubanke King-Akerele -- A Call to Courageous Citizenship and National Renewal

In a powerful and soul-stirring ceremony held at the historic Cecil Dennis Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai officially launched the highly anticipated book "Patriot's Crys of 2021-2024", authored by former Foreign Minister and stateswoman, Olubanke King-Akerele. The event, attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society, and the general public, served as both a literary milestone and a national call to reflection, truth, and action.

President Boakai, delivering the keynote address, drew a deeply personal and reflective tone, linking his remarks to the book's message of resilience, justice, and moral clarity. He recalled conversations with his daughter about gender, the memory of political allies like Lena and past ministers, and his spiritual journey that aligns with the essence of the book.

"Patriot's Cry is not just a friend's book," the President said. "It is a mirror, a living testament, and a trumpet call. It beats for all of us, young and old, government and marketplace, to rise together. This nation is not healed through silence, but by the courage to confront pain and transform it into prayer."

He challenged Liberians to rise beyond comfort and complacency and to embrace a new national spirit grounded in sacrifice, honesty, and simplicity.

"There is a trumpet blowing," President Boakai said. "As long as I am breathing, I will listen and act. These aren't just words, they're a call to action. Liberia must understand its own story, its history. Let Patriot's Cry be the beginning of our collective healing."

The President also emphasized the urgent need to confront the country's challenges with bold and organized leadership. "We must stand for justice, not loud speeches, but responsible actions. Not just noise, but leadership," he declared.

Representing former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Jenelle Sirleaf, Chief Operating Officer of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center paid tribute to the author, praising her unwavering patriotism and dedication to peace, justice, and women's empowerment.

"Olubanke King-Akerele is a warrior," Massey said. "She has always been a vanguard, standing up for the voiceless and for those who dare to challenge. May her work inspire others to follow her path for the betterment of Liberia."

Yvette Chesson-Wureh, another speaker and close collaborator of the author, underscored that the launch of Patriots' Cry goes beyond the unveiling of a book. "It is about recognizing a consistent voice that has refused to be silenced, especially when the nation needed clarity and truth," she stated. "This book is a movement. A call to courageous citizenship, and a reminder that patriotism is not submission, but an act of love."

The program, organized by the Liberia Institute for World Patriotism in partnership with the Angie Brooks International Centre for Women's Empowerment, brought together a cross-section of Liberians under the theme of transformative patriotism. It called on the youth and the next generation to embrace active citizenship, question the status quo, and lead Liberia forward with integrity.

The launch of Patriots' Cry marks a significant cultural and political moment in Liberia's ongoing journey toward accountability, national healing, and renewal.

As President Boakai concluded: "Let us listen. Let us act. And above all, let us love this country. I still dream of better days. God bless the fallen. God bless my people. God bless all who cried and still stand." and I need the first 500 Books as my way of promoting our own.