Nigeria: Carloha, Chery Announced As Official Automobile Sponsors of 2025 Oluyole Golf Tournament

Carloha, the exclusive distributor of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, and global automotive brand Chery, have been officially unveiled as the automobile sponsors of the 2025 Oluyole Amateur Golf Tournament, scheduled to take place from August 22nd to 24th at the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club, Ibadan.

The announcement was made during a press conference recently held at the Ibadan Golf Club, with Government representatives, media representatives, golf professionals, and tournament stakeholders in attendance.

Making the announcement, the Convener of the press conference, Mr. Folarin Laosun, expressed his utmost gratitude to Carloha Nigeria for sponsoring the tournament.

According to Mr. Laosun: "If we have more public-spirited corporate organisations like Carloha Nigeria, golf and other developmental sports will not only thrive but also become a key channel for youth engagement, community building, and national development. Carloha's support demonstrates a commendable commitment to corporate social responsibility and the growth of grassroots sports in Nigeria."

He further emphasised that such partnerships are essential for nurturing local talent, enhancing the visibility of emerging sports, and fostering a culture of excellence and inclusion in the sporting landscape.

Speaking at the event, Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing at Carloha, expressed the brand's excitement in supporting one of Nigeria's premier amateur golf tournaments.

Highlighting the significance of the sponsorship and Carloha's broader commitment to sports development and community engagement across Nigeria, Mahan said, "At Carloha, we believe in the power of sports to bring people together, inspire excellence, and uplift communities.

Our sponsorship of this prestigious tournament is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to supporting sports development and community engagement here in Nigeria."

In a move that is set to raise the stakes for this year's tournament, Carloha also announced that a Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV will be presented as the grand prize for the hole-in-one challenge. The award-winning SUV represents one of the best in Chery's design and technology, and reflects Carloha's growing confidence in and commitment to the Nigerian market.

The Oluyole Golf Tournament is expected to draw top amateur and professional players, and continues to serve as a platform for promoting sports tourism and investment opportunities in Oyo State.

"We are especially honoured to partner with the Oluyole Amateur Golf Tournament -- a platform that unites both amateur and professional players in a spirit of competition and camaraderie. This event not only showcases talent, but also positions Oyo State as a premier destination for golf and investment," Mahan added.

Attendees at the tournament will have the opportunity to explore the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro vehicle, which will be on display, engage directly with Carloha representatives on-site, and schedule test drives. The company also highlighted its Carloha Care 667 after-sales program -- which offers 6 years of free service, 6 years of warranty, and a 7-day repair guarantee -- as part of its dedication to delivering top-tier customer experiences.

Carloha is also investing heavily in expanding its footprint across Nigeria, including the completion of a CBD factory in Lekki by the end of 2026 and plans to strengthen its sales and service network in the Ibadan region.

The 2025 Oluyole Amateur Golf Tournament promises to be a celebration of sport, talent, and partnership -- with Carloha and Chery firmly driving the future of golf and automotive innovation in Nigeria.