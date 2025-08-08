Liberia Validates National Youth Peace & Security Action Plan

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY), in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has officially commenced the validation and revision process of the country's National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security (NAP YPS).

Held from August 7-8, 2025, in Kakata, Margibi County, the two-day validation workshop brought together key national and international stakeholders under the themes "Setting the Vision and Strategic Priorities" (Day 1) and "Financing the Vision" (Day 2).

The validation marks a significant milestone in Liberia's commitment to advancing the Youth, Peace and Security agenda, aligning with UN Security Council Resolution 2250 (2015) and its subsequent resolutions (2419 and 2535).

The agenda recognizes youth as critical agents of peacebuilding and national development.

The policy document has five key pillars of the YPS agenda, including Participation- ensuring youth inclusion in decision-making and peace processes, Protection- safeguarding youth from violence, exploitation, and discrimination.

It further involved Prevention - involving youth in preventing conflict and promoting social cohesion; Partnerships - strengthening collaboration among peacebuilding actors and youth; Disengagement and Reintegration - supporting youth formerly involved in armed groups.

With support from UNFPA and other partners, Liberia's revised National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security is expected to Provide a framework for youth participation in peacebuilding; Secure financial and technical support for youth-led initiatives; Enhance inter-agency coordination among government, civil society, and international actors; Serve as a localized commitment to global peace and development goals.

The workshop concluded with strong calls for continued partnership, funding, and youth leadership beyond validation towards implementation, monitoring, and sustainability.

Providing a brief overview and making remarks, UNFPA's Adolescent and Youth Specialist, Calixte Hessou, highlighted the global and local significance of the YPS agenda.

"This process is critical because the National Action Plan builds on international frameworks, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2250, which acknowledges the role of young people not only as victims of conflict but as active contributors to peacebuilding," he stated.

Hessou emphasized that with nearly 75% of Liberia's population under 35, the country's stability and development depend significantly on empowering its young citizens.

Representing the Swedish Embassy, Dwede Tarpeh, Gender and SRHR Lead, underscored the importance of inclusive development:

"This forum reflects our collective commitment to build a peaceful and inclusive Liberia. Youth engagement is essential for the country's sustainable peace and progress," she stressed.

Deputy Minister for Youth Development, J. Bryant McGill, delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, reaffirmed the government's dedication and commitment to ensuring young people play a central role in peacebuilding:

"We are not just fulfilling a global mandate. This is a Liberian movement -- a national commitment to ensure youth are seen not as passive recipients, but as active agents of change," he said.

McGill commended the participatory nature of the NAP's development, which included consultations with young people across all political subdivisions of Liberia, starting in June 2025.

"Our strategy is to validate and finalize a plan grounded in the real aspirations and challenges of Liberian youth," he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Federation of Liberian Youth, the vice president for International Affairs of FLY, Abdullah O. Bility, acknowledged the hard work that led to this stage.

"We are validating the document today, and anticipate that there will be an official launch and subsequent implementation," Bility announced.

He praised the youth-led consultative process and reaffirmed FLY's commitment to ensuring the National Action Plan translates into real policies and programs that benefit Liberia's youth.