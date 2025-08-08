Liberia: Standing in Solidarity With 'No Drugs' Movement in Liberia - a Commitment to Healthy Community:

opinion

As I stand in solidarity with the "No Drugs" movement in the Motherland, Liberia, I am reminded of the profound responsibility each global citizen holds in shaping a future free from the clutches of addiction in our air-breathing world.

It is an undeniable truth that democracy must act decisively against the importers of dangerous substances that ravage our young people and threaten the vitality of our society.

To allow this scourge to persist without challenge is to become a nation of toothless democracy, incapable of protecting its most vulnerable air-breathing citizens, particularly the young people.

The fight against drug abuse must be a collective effort rooted in community engagement, empowerment, and education, alongside strengthening police-community relations.

Let us work hand in hand devour of political affiliations, tribal connections, diaspora v/s those on the ground to ensure that we instill a deep understanding of the dangers of drugs in our educational institutions so that the young people, who are the lifeblood of Mama nation, Liberia can be equipped with the knowledge and strength to rise above such temptations.

The Importance of Community Engagement:

Community engagement is the bedrock upon which we must build our fight against drugs in Liberia.

It is within our local communities/neighborhoods that the battle against addiction and substance abuse will ultimately be won or lost.

Engaging families, community/neighborhood leaders, and local organizations creates a sense of shared responsibility, encouraging everyone to contribute to the fight for a drug-free environment.

Like we saw the outpouring of citizens today marching in solidarity, the same can be done for town hall meetings, workshops, and outreach programs that invite open discussions on substance abuse, which can help demystify drug use and its consequences, paving the way for a proactive approach rather than a reactive one.

Through these channels, we can empower parents and guardians with the necessary tools and knowledge to identify the signs of drug use in their children.

Open lines of communication amongst government, academic institutions, and communities will lead to trust and understanding, allowing for early intervention and support when a child may be veering towards substances.

Academic institutions, the Education Ministry, and communities can work together to host events, celebrate drug-free lifestyles, provide entertainment, and emphasize the importance of making positive life choices.

Doing so can uplift the community's spirit and inspire the young and old toward a common goal: a safer, healthier environment for everyone.

Empowerment through Education:

Education is an invaluable weapon in the arsenal against the tide of drug abuse if used wisely without political manipulations.

By incorporating drug education into school curricula, the nation can effectively arm students with the facts and realities of substance use and addiction.

Programs that detail the short- and long-term effects of drugs on the human brain and body can have a significant impact.

We learned this long ago in our high school chemistry classes under the instructorship of Mr. Writhers Nyenie-wea, whom we referred to as Diego Maradona.

The Ministry of Education and other institutions must ensure educators have the training and resources to deliver these lessons effectively.

Beyond mere facts and figures, children must also learn about the social and emotional aspects of drug use, how it can alienate them from their peers, disrupt their families, and ultimately lead to a lifetime of struggle.

Moreover, schools must serve as beacons of hope and guidance, where students feel safe seeking help.

Programs that pair students with mentors (drug-free) can provide the encouragement needed to resist the lure of drugs.

Facilitating discussions about life skills, including coping mechanisms and stress management, can foster resilience among young people.

These ongoing dialogues will enable students to make informed choices and instill a sense of agency over their lives and futures.

These measures are not limited to the school environment alone.

They extend to community centers, youth groups, and after-school programs (if created), which can be powerful platforms for positive engagement and education.

Investing time and resources into these institutions furthers the message that we, as a society, value the health and well-being of our youth.

Cultivating Positive Police-Community Relations:

A critical aspect of this fight against drug abuse lies in improving police-community relations.

For too long, there has been a wall of mistrust between law enforcement and the communities they vow to protect.

It is essential to recognize that police officers are integral members of the communities, not just enforcers of the law.

When trust is cultivated, communities are more likely to collaborate with law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

Community policing initiatives can improve officers' understanding of residents.

These programs can involve officers volunteering in local schools, attending community events, or hosting informational sessions on drug laws and prevention methods.

Such interactions humanize law enforcement, allowing officers to connect with residents personally while empowering the community to take a stand against drug-dealing activities.

Transparency is vital. The police force should be held accountable for their actions and should actively seek feedback from citizens.

In doing so, the community can work with law enforcement to identify problem areas susceptible to drug trafficking and abuse.

Together, neighbors and officers can form a formidable front against those who seek to exploit vulnerabilities for profit.

Corporate Social Responsibility in the Fight Against Drugs:

Furthermore, it is paramount that public corporations recognize their role in the collective mission towards a drug-free society.

Public corporations are influential institutions deeply rooted in community life. As such, they must assume social responsibility.

They can establish Corporate Social Responsibility Funds (CSRFs)(verifiable and corruption-free)for initiatives to support drug-free community engagement.

These verifiable and corruption-free funds can support local organizations that educate citizens about the dangers of drug use, provide resources for those in recovery, and create programs that reach vulnerable populations.

By investing in drug-free community initiatives, corporations fulfill their social obligations and actively contribute to the well-being of the society from which they profit.

A commitment to fostering drug-free environments benefits everyone.

A healthier community means a more productive community, which can enhance employee performance and business growth.

Corporations can support awareness campaigns and outreach programs by working with local governments and communities while fostering a culture that denounces drug use.

The Faces of Drug Importation: Hooligans and Society's Threat:

Liberia and Liberians can not afford to overlook the real adversaries in this battle, the drug importers who act as the supply line for the local struggles.

These individuals must be viewed not merely as entrepreneurs seeking profit but as hooligans who actively undermine the very social fabric of our lives.

Their actions endanger lives, ruin families, and erode the future of society.

As citizens and members of a semblance of a functioning democracy, Liberians must stand resolute in their demand for strict legal repercussions for those who deal in the poison of addiction.

Criminalizing drug importers and holding them accountable for their contributions to societal decline is essential for establishing a deterrent.

Such actions remind every air-breathing human being that drug trafficking is not a victimless crime; it destroys communities, marginalizes youth, and perpetuates a cycle of despair.

A democracy that pays no heed to such malfeasance is not worth preserving.

Without a decisive stand against those who profit from human pains, Liberia risks remaining a toothless democracy, unable to protect its citizens effectively.

A Collective Action for a Brighter Future:

As I penned this article, I firmly believe that the fight against drugs in Liberia is not merely a challenge but a clarion call to responsibility for every son and daughter of the nation, including those outside the country's circumference. Stand up for a drug-free Liberia and the world.

Liberians must engage with their communities, empower youth, cultivate understanding and collaboration between police (security apparatus)and residents, and encourage corporate responsibility.

The path to a drug-free Liberia may be complex and challenging, but it is possible.

By standing in unity and determination, Liberians can forge a future where the young people blossom into productive contributors to society, unencumbered by the weight of addiction.

A democracy that can bite back will emerge victorious, strengthening the communities and defining what it means to thrive in Liberia.

Let Liberia and Liberians be a democracy committed to nurturing a brighter future for future generations.

Let every well-meaning Liberian stand resolute in solidarity with the "No Drugs" movement, for it is a fight for the brightest future.

Austin S Fallah-A True Son of the Planet Earth Soil: