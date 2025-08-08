Liberia: Firestone Reacts to Patel's Claim

Harbel — Firestone Liberia has reacted to a recent statement made by Mr. Dominic Nimely, Chairman of the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL), accusing the company of not adding value to its natural rubber here but rather exporting it to other African countries for processing, resulting in job losses for Liberians.

At a press conference on Monday, August 4, 2025, while applauding President Joseph Boakai for his issuance of Executive Order # 151 barring the export of raw rubber out of the country, Mr. Nimely was quoted as saying "it is very sad that Firestone has been in Liberia for years but is not adding value to the raw rubber grown in the country; instead, they are shipping it to other African countries for manufacturing and processing, thereby leaving Liberian jobs and the economy unhealthy."

But in a press statement issued on Thursday, August 7, 2025, Firestone Liberia said, "These statements are both false and misleading. Firestone Liberia remains firmly committed to adding value locally."

"All the natural rubber produced by Firestone Liberia is processed in Liberia into Technically Specified Rubber (TSR); it is not exported for processing. This aligns with the objectives of President Joseph Boakai's Executive Order No. 151, which exempts the export of processed products such as Technically Specified Rubber (TSR) and restricts the export of unprocessed rubber.

Beyond our operations, Firestone Liberia plays a critical role in supporting Liberia's rubber industry, particularly its smallholder farmers," the company explained.

It said between 2021 and 2024, Firestone Liberia engaged directly with nearly 6,000 smallholder farmers, purchasing more than 60 million pounds of natural rubber, providing them with an income exceeding US$30 million to sustain their livelihood and grow their businesses.

"As Liberia's largest private employer--with more than 4,000 employees--Firestone Liberia is proud of its ongoing partnership with the people and Government of Liberia and is dedicated to the sustainable development of natural rubber," Firestone Liberia concluded.