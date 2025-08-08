Liberia Risks Losing Millions in Climate Finance Without Carbon Market Authority

Monrovia — Liberia is sitting on a multi-million-dollar climate finance opportunity--but without action, the window is closing fast. While other African nations cash in on their forests and coastlines through regulated carbon markets, Liberia has yet to establish a Carbon Market Authority (CMA)--the key institution needed to unlock carbon trading, regulate emissions deals, and ensure local communities benefit.

Experts warn that without the CMA, Liberia risks losing out on tens of millions of dollars annually from forest conservation, mangrove restoration, and Blue Economy projects. Gabon, Kenya, and Ghana already have national frameworks in place--Gabon earned $150 million from a single carbon credit deal in 2022--while Liberia, home to 40% of the Upper Guinean rainforest and 580 km of coastline, remains on the sidelines.

Communities Protect, But See No Returns

From Bong to Grand Kru, forest and mangrove guardians say they have yet to see benefits. "We protect these resources, but we get nothing," said one Grand Bassa resident. "Why is the government delaying this Authority?"

The absence of a CMA is also stalling Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy, which relies heavily on carbon finance to fund fisheries, marine conservation, eco-tourism, and renewable ocean energy. Internal reports suggest Liberia could earn over $30 million annually from blue carbon credits alone--but no project can be verified internationally without a national registry and regulatory body.

Government insiders blame bureaucratic turf battles and a lack of political will. "Everyone wants to control carbon revenue, but no one is willing to move the process forward," said one expert.

Donors Losing Patience

International partners, including the World Bank, UNDP, and the African Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI), have offered technical and financial support but say they can't move forward without a functioning CMA. A leaked ACMI letter warned: "Liberia has the natural capital to lead Africa in carbon finance, but without an authority or registry, we cannot proceed with project approval or investor matching."

Public Pressure Mounts

Civil society groups are calling on President Joseph Boakai to act--either by signing an Executive Order or sending the Carbon Market Bill to the Legislature. With the UN Climate Summit (COP30) in Brazil just months away, they warn Liberia could be sidelined from major funding talks.

Experts urge immediate action, among them the Passage of the Carbon Market Authority Act or establish a temporary CMA by Executive Order, launching o a National Carbon Registry under the Ministry of Finance and EPA, holding community consultations to define benefit-sharing, integrate blue carbon and marine ecosystems into the national carbon strategy.

"This is not an environmental luxury--it's an economic imperative," said a natural resource economist. "If we don't act now, others will profit from our natural wealth while we get left behind."