Liberia: Drug Enforcement Agency Foils Major Drug Smuggling Attempt At Bo Waterside, Arrests Four With Synthetic Narcotics

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has announced the arrest of four suspects in a major drug bust at the Bo Waterside Port of Entry in Grand Cape Mount County.

The suspects were caught on Tuesday, August 5 with 844 grams of Methcathinone, an emerging and highly dangerous synthetic drug, with an estimated street value of US$8,440 (approximately L$1.6 million).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the LDEA said this is the first known attempt to smuggle Methcathinone into Liberia.

"Thanks to the swift action of our Cape Mount team, this dangerous substance was intercepted before reaching our communities," the LDEA stated.

Those arrested include Eariel Xavises Aweti, 36, Sierra Leonean, Samuel R. Grey, 28, Sierra Leonean, Alonso Yeah, 35, Liberian residing in Sierra Leone (known on Facebook as Alonzo Abasi) and Matthew Sherman, 25, Liberian, resident of VOA Community.

Of particular note is suspect Alonso Yeah, an artist known for promoting drug awareness and prevention through his music.

According to the LDEA, the drugs were concealed in the rear door of a blue Nissan Primera, with license plate #A120421, during a routine inspection.

All four suspects have been handed over for investigation and are expected to be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The LDEA reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to tackling drug trafficking and abuse across the country, urging the public to remain vigilant.

"The public is strongly urged to report any drug-related activities by calling the LDEA Hotline at 0777-133-333," the agency stated.

The arrests come amid mounting national concern over the surge in drug trafficking and abuse in Liberia. They coincided with a mass march to the Capitol, where thousands of campaigners presented a petition urging the government to take tougher measures against the proliferation of drug abuse and trafficking.