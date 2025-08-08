Liberia: No More Business As Usual - Liberia Musicians Union New Certified Leadership Takes Full Control

Monrovia — In a major step toward restoring credibility and unity in Liberia's creative sector, the Musicians Union of Liberia (MULIB) has officially confirmed the induction of a new leadership team, now fully certified by government authorities and tasked with spearheading critical reforms across the music industry.

The new administration headed by Mustapha A.B. Swaray as President,Prince Toelsrael as Vice President for Administration, Joseph Junior Teah as Vice President for Operations, Avertus Smith as Financial Secretary, Zubin Cooper, Secretary General, and Arblakolo M. Toe, Welfare was formally installed during a ceremony held July 18, 2025, at iCampus in central Monrovia, sanctioned by the Ministry of Labour.

The Union says this transition marks a "new chapter" for Liberian music, focused on legitimacy, modernization, and national representation.

"This marks the beginning of a transparent and unified approach to managing the affairs of Liberian musicians nationwide," MULIB stated in a press release issued Thursday.

Certified, Recognized, and Empowered

After years of internal challenges, MULIB is now officially recognized by the government, with certifications from the Ministry of Labour and MICAT, giving it full legal authority to represent Liberian musicians.

"This formal recognition is not just symbolic," the release said. "It gives us the institutional power to advocate for artist rights, regulate the sector, and attract partnerships that benefit Liberian music."

Warning Against Unauthorized Dealings

In a firm public advisory, MULIB warned promoters, event organizers, record labels and partners to only engage with the current certified leadership. Any transactions or correspondence with unauthorized actors, the Union stressed, would be deemed invalid.

The Union says any transaction with others is a direct attempt to resolve long-standing internal divisions and dismantle parallel groups operating without mandate.

Digital Transformation and National Engagement

As part of its modernization agenda, MULIB announced that a new digital platform is under development which will include a website.

According to the Musicians Union the upcoming website will offer online membership registration, real-time updates, and access for both local and international stakeholders.

MULIB also plans to host a National Executive Leadership Symposium and launch County Chapter Engagements across all 15 counties to promote inclusion and strengthen local capacity.

A Call to Unity

Describing the leadership transition as a rallying point, MULIB called on musicians, cultural stakeholders, and industry players to come together under one banner.

"This is more than an announcement; it is a rallying call," the Union emphasized. "Let's work collectively to build a vibrant and professional music industry that reflects Liberia's talent and heritage."

Though the Union has not yet disclosed the location of its new headquarters, it promised to release full contact details and official communication channels soon.

Reform in a Time of Growth

The restructuring of MULIB comes as Liberian music gains momentum on the regional scene, yet struggles with limited infrastructure, artist protections, and coordination at home.

Stakeholders say much will depend on whether the new leadership can deliver on its promises of transparency, advocacy, and industry reform.

For now, however, MULIB's position is clear: the past is behind, and the business of Liberian music will no longer be conducted as usual.