Liberia: Judge Approves $500k Bond but Refuses to Release Defendants in Capitol Arson Case

Monrovia — Controversy has erupted after Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court "A" denied a motion by defense lawyers to release several defendants in the high-profile Capitol Building arson case, despite approving a US$500,000 joint property bond backed by a deed valued at over US$6 million.

In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Willie maintained that bond approval does not automatically guarantee immediate release, insisting a hearing on the criminal appearance bond must first be conducted.

The decision has sparked criticism from legal practitioners, the public, and relatives of the defendants, who accuse the judge of acting in bad faith by approving the bond while allegedly having no intention to free their loved ones.

Defense lawyers argue the ruling violates the defendants' constitutional rights, stressing that they remain innocent until proven guilty and that bail's sole purpose is to ensure court attendance.

They note the defendants have been detained at the Monrovia Central Prison since January 2025 and that the approved bond was filed on July 7, 2025. They also point out that four lawmakers charged in connection with the same incident have already been granted bail.

"You required us to produce human sureties. Now that the bond is approved, keeping them in jail is unfair," one defense lawyer said. "By holding them, you are punishing people who are presumed innocent. The court should remain on the right course and release them."

Judge Willie's decision keeps the defendants in detention as legal wrangling over the bond continues.