Liberia: LTA Chair Massaquoi Dismisses Viral $10k Salary, Fuel Cash Allegations

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Clarence Massaquoi, has dismissed as false and misleading widespread claims that commissioners at the institution earn US$10,000 monthly and receive a staggering US$3,600 worth of fuel for generators.

Appearing on state radio ELBC Thursday, Massaquoi clarified that the actual net salary of an LTA commissioner stands at approximately US$4,800 after taxes and statutory deductions. "There is no commissioner at the LTA who makes US$10,000," he stated emphatically. "That figure being circulated is inaccurate, and we welcome anyone who wants to fact-check these numbers to do so."

On the issue of generator fuel, Massaquoi said commissioners receive about 200 gallons per month, which he valued between US$800 and US$900--far less than the US$3,600 figure being peddled in the public.

The LTA Chair also addressed the matter of transportation benefits, noting that all commissioners currently use their personal vehicles and are paid a taxable transportation allowance. However, he disclosed that the Authority is in the process of reviewing a policy that would give commissioners the option of either receiving a transportation allowance or using an official vehicle, but not both. He said the value of any official vehicle would be capped at US$45,000.

The salary controversy comes in the wake of a leaked payroll document from last year, which alleged that LTA commissioners were receiving over US$15,000 in combined monthly earnings and benefits. That leak fueled public anger and reignited calls for harmonization of salaries and benefits across all government institutions.

But Massaquoi insists the LTA is in full compliance with the government's current remuneration structure. "We are operating under the benefit guidelines provided by the government," he said. "Anyone can walk into our Finance Office to verify these claims. We have nothing to hide."

As the debate continues, the LTA boss is urging the public to focus on facts rather than speculation, noting that misinformation undermines public trust and accountability.