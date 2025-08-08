Liberia - 'Save a Dying Generation' - Campaigners Demand Government Action to End Drug Trafficking and Abuse

Monrovia — In defiance of the downpour of rain, Liberians and foreign nationals within the borders of Liberia took to the streets on Thursday, August 7, 2025 in demand of the government's action towards ending the trafficking and abuse of drugs and illegal substances.

Dubbed "Say No To Drugs," the Campaign, which builds on the premise of non-political and non-religious, brought together thousands of like-minded campaigners from civil society organizations and government functionaries among others in one accord. With one voice, they gathered at different points across Monrovia and converged on the Capitol Building - seat of the Liberian Legislature, where an official statement of what stood out to be a desperate cry to rescue Liberia's youth from the jaws of addiction and destruction was presented.

In their petition, the "Say No To Drugs' Campaigners called on government and state actors for immediate action to combat the proliferation of illicit drug abuse and trafficking across the country on grounds that the future of Liberia hangs in the balance as communities across the nation are being ravaged by drug addiction, especially among the youth.

"Our beloved Liberia is bleeding from within. Communities are living in fear, despair, and hopelessness. Every day, we witness the heartbreaking sights of our family and friends lying on street corners like the living dead," read the petition statement.

A Nation Under Siege by Drugs

Disturbingly, the campaigners pointed out that Liberia is experiencing an alarming surge in the availability and consumption of illicit substances such as marijuana, heroin, kush, cocaine, amphetamines, and tramadol, with many sold for as little as L$150, causing widespread disorientation, organ damage, psychosis, and death.

A 2023 report by the Global Action for Sustainable Development (GASD) highlighted that Monrovia alone hosts over 866 ghettos and a home to more than 100,000 chronic drug users. These drug dens have become breeding grounds for crime, poverty, and hopelessness, while the traffickers and dealers profit with impunity, shielded by weak laws, lenient sentencing, and corruption within the system.

The petition paints a grim portrait of a society on the brink of collapse, urging government officials to act decisively to avoid the total loss of a generation.

"Young people with bright futures - doctors, teachers, engineers, and leaders - are being swallowed alive by the scourge of drugs. Across the nation, the same story echoes - marijuana, heroin, kush, cocaine, amphetamine-type stimulants (including tramadol) and intravenous drugs have invaded our land, destroying families and tearing apart the social fabric of our nation," asserted the petition.

Bold Legislative Demands

In their wide-ranging appeal to both the Legislative and Executive branches, the petitioners outlined over 30 urgent action points, ranging from legal reform to public health and education initiatives.

Among the key legislative demands are: amending the current drug law to impose minimum 20 years to life sentences for first-degree drug-related felonies, mandatory rehabilitation for drug users--both on bail and after conviction, confiscation and sale of drug-related assets, with proceeds directed to mental health and rehabilitation programs, heavy penalties for drug transporters, including airlines and shipping companies, with escalating fines and eventual bans for repeat offenses, customs reform to reduce tariffs on drug treatment supplies and the creation of a specialized drug court and the establishment of a national drug prevention and rehabilitation agency.

The petitioners also called on lawmakers to reduce their salaries and benefits and redirect the savings to at-risk youth and rehabilitation programs.

Executive Orders Urged

Particularly the President of Liberia, the petition demands an Executive Order declaring drugs a national pandemic, similarly during the darks days of Ebola or COVID-19.

Specifically, the outlined several recommendations that include: the establishment of August 7 as National Anti-Drug Day, forming a Presidential Anti-Drug Task Force involving the AFL, LNP, LNBA, religious groups, and civil society, free rehabilitation services at government facilities, increased budgetary allocations for at-risk youth and border control agencies, creation of an Anti-Drug Fund financed through taxes on alcohol, tobacco, and gambling.

Furthermore, they also craved the need for mandatory drug education in schools, introduction of nationwide drug testing in schools and before employment, regulation of unfinished buildings, often used as drug dens, enforcement of age limits on alcohol and cigarette sales, mandatory drug screening of VIP luggage at entry points, including those of government officials.

A Cry for Justice, Not Vengeance

The petitioners also stressed the need for protection, not punishment--justice, not vengeance.

"You must act, for if you fail to do so, Liberia will lose its next generation. Our schools will be empty, crime rates will continuously increase, and our nation will sink deeper into poverty and despair. But if you act now, you will be remembered as the leaders who stood up to save Liberia's future. God is watching. The children of Liberia are watching," added the petition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Current National Effort

Accordingly, following receipt of the Progress Report of the Multisectoral Steering Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 announced an aggressive, multi-prong National Anti-Drug Action Plan in response to the alarming surge of drug abuse and trafficking across the country.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader described the proliferation of drugs as "an attack on our future" and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguard Liberia's youth, communities, and future generations from the scourge of substance abuse.

"We cannot allow the spread of illicit drugs to turn our children into victims, our communities into ghettos, and our neighborhoods into shelters for criminal elements," the President declared.

He commended the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for its relentless efforts and extended special recognition to the Multisectoral Steering Committee on Drugs and Substance Abuse for its coordinated work, highlighting the recent progress report submitted to his Office.

He at the same time lauded civil society groups and community organizations for raising their voices to increase awareness, draw attention to, and for taking a stand on this crucial national matter. He urged Liberians to forge a concerted effort in strategizing concrete actionable steps in complementing Government efforts.