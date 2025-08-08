Liberia: Government Officials Must Go Beyond Public Confessions and Match Deeds With Words

editorial

ON THURSDAY, THOUSANDS of Liberians--predominantly women and youth--braved the rain and took to the streets of Monrovia in a powerful show of collective anger and desperation. Their destination was Capitol Hill, the seat of the national government, where they delivered a petition demanding urgent action against the drug crisis devastating the nation.

THE PROTEST, ORGANIZED by Concerned Liberians Against Drug Abuse, brought together citizens from all walks of life, united in a call for tougher laws, harsher penalties, and--most importantly--the political will to dismantle the drug networks wreaking havoc on communities across Liberia.

IN THEIR PETITION, campaigners accused the government of enabling impunity for traffickers and dealers. "While the victims of drug addiction waste away, the real enemies--drug traffickers and dealers--walk free, shielded by weak laws, easy bail conditions, lenient sentences, and accomplices in positions of authority," the petition read. "They profit from the destruction of our children, the tears of mothers and fathers, and the collapse of our communities. This cannot continue! We refuse to idly watch an entire generation perish!"

THE CAMPAIGNERS DESCRIBED Liberia as a nation "bleeding" from the influx of illicit drugs--not just in Monrovia, but in towns and villages nationwide. "Our beloved Liberia is bleeding; communities are living in fear, despair and hopelessness. Every day we witness the heartbreaking scars of our families and friends lying on the street corners like they are the living dead."

THEY EMPHASIZED THAT many victims are young people with bright futures--potential doctors, teachers, and national leaders now reduced to life on the margins due to addiction.

IN A RARE MOMENT of accountability, lawmakers who received the petition acknowledged the government's failure to stem the tide of drug trafficking and abuse.

GBARPOLU COUNTY SENATOR Botoe Kanneh offered a heartfelt apology on behalf of the government: "We want to say sorry to you people because we have failed you--the government has failed you, the partners have failed," she said. "We are going to start a new beginning... everything that should be done will be done, by the grace of God."

REPRESENTATIVE PRINCE TOLES (District #8, Montserrado County), Chair of the House Committee on Claims and Petitions, called the campaigners' submission "the most important petition" he had received in his role. "We too are parents... and we are seeing the impact of drugs in our country. If I had my own way, I would say we should have capital punishment for people who import drugs into our country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

REPRESENTATIVE ELLEN ATTOH, Chair of the Women's Legislative Caucus, praised the campaigners and vowed to work with her colleagues to ensure the drug laws are fully implemented.

EVEN THE SECOND Lady of Liberia, Synleseh Stephenie Dahn-Koung, admitted it was time to move "from talk to action."

AT FRONTPAGE AFRICA, we agree.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS not done enough to combat the drug crisis. It is time to stop the speeches and start delivering results.

LIBERIA ALREADY HAS a strong legal framework--the current drug law classifies drug-related offenses as non-bailable and seeks to control the importation, trafficking, and abuse of narcotics. What is urgently lacking is the political will to enforce the law. This must change.

WE CALL ON the Legislature to go beyond apologies. As authors of the law, lawmakers must allocate adequate resources for its implementation, exercise robust oversight, and hold the Executive Branch accountable.

THE JUDICIARY MUST also rise to the occasion--dispensing justice swiftly, fairly, and without fear or favor.

AND THE COMMUNITY must not remain passive. Combating the drug menace requires collective ownership--from parents and teachers to religious leaders, youth groups, and civil society organizations.

THE TIME FOR promises is over.

If officials are serious about fighting drugs in Liberia, their actions must now speak louder than their words.