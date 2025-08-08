Liberia Women Empowerment Project Strengthens Outreach With Major Asset Handover to Partner Organizations

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP), today officially handed over critical logistical assets to implementing partners of the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP). Funded by the World Bank, LWEP is a flagship initiative focused on advancing the social and economic empowerment of women and girls across Liberia, especially in underserved rural communities.

The handover ceremony saw the distribution of four Land Cruiser vehicles and twenty-two motorbikes--split evenly between Yamaha and Honda models--allocated to key service providers based on their operational needs and geographical coverage across six counties. Plan International Liberia, the lead service provider, received two vehicles, while ActionAid Liberia and Catholic Relief Services each received one vehicle.

Mr. Fredrick Cooper, speaking on behalf of Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie, underscored the Ministry's expectations:

"These vehicles and motorbikes must serve the people--not individuals--and deliver real results for women and girls in the most remote communities."

Abdulai Sheriff, LWEP's Lead Service Provider Manager, highlighted the critical role of the assets:

"This handover breaks barriers to access. With these vehicles and motorbikes, our teams will accelerate project implementation and extend support to hard-to-reach communities."

Miriam Murray, Country Director of Plan International Liberia, called the event a milestone:

"This moment represents our shared commitment to strengthening systems and delivering quality services. These assets enable us to reach beneficiaries in the most remote areas and demonstrate our determination to make a meaningful difference."

The asset handover marks a significant step in LWEP's mission to empower Liberia's women and girls by enhancing project delivery capacity and expanding outreach.