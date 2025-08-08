West Africa: Ecowas Initiates Digital Skills Training for Rural Women to Boost Economic Inclusion

Monrovia, Liberia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in collaboration with the Government of Liberia and other partners, has officially launched a Training of Trainers (ToT) program on digital skills for women in rural communities.

The program aims at empowering women across the country with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to thrive in the digital economy.

Launched Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce in Monrovia, the event brought together representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ECOWAS Commission, the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, and technical partners, marking a significant step toward advancing digital inclusion and gender equality in underserved areas.

Speaking at launch, the Resident Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission to Liberia, Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, said the initiative is not just about teaching skills, but it's about building agency, equipping women with the tools and confidence they need to build sustainable businesses and take their rightful place in the global economy.

Amb. Nkrumah indicated that the training is launched under the broader ECOWAS vision for digital transformation and aligns with the regional body's 2050 Vision, particularly Pillars 3 and 4, which focus on economic integration and inclusive, sustainable development.

She asserted that the program also complements ECOWAS' E-Commerce Strategy (2023-2027), which calls for expanded access to digital platforms for women, youth, and rural entrepreneurs.

According to ECOWAS Resident Representative, rural women remain largely excluded from the digital shift, lacking both access to tools and the training required to harness the benefits of technology for economic advancement.

"Each woman you train is a leader in her own right, ready to bridge the digital divide and unlock new horizons of possibility. Women equipped with knowledge, tools and support networks, are change accelerators. By investing in them, we are not only empowering individual entrepreneurs, we are investing in families, strengthening communities, and accelerating the region's journey toward inclusive and sustainable economic growth," said the ECOWAS official.

She furthered that the training builds on a series of initiatives by ECOWAS to enhance women's participation in trade and commerce, including the ECOWAS Trade and Gender Action Plan (adopted in September 2024), gender-sensitive trade facilitation under the Subcommittee on Women in Trade, and export readiness programs that have already benefited over 200 women across the region.

"As ECOWAS marks its 50th anniversary this year, we reflect on our progress in building a more connected region. Over the past five decades, ECOWAS has championed peace, economic cooperation, and regional integration, through the establishment of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), the Common External Tariff (CET) and the Free Movement Protocols, among others."

In remarks, Mr. Wilmot A. Reeves, Deputy Minister for Commerce and Trade, hailed the launch of the ECOWAS Training of Trainers Program on Digital Skills for Women in Rural Communities as a strategic boost to regional economic empowerment and inclusion, particularly for marginalized groups.

As he extolled the ECOWAS Commission for organizing the initiative, he pointed out that the program is in alignment with Liberia's development goals - the ARREST Agenda.

This initiative resonates deeply with the Liberia ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, its Economic Transformation Pillar, and Pillars 3 and 4 of ECOWAS Vision 2050, which is focusing on economic integration, interconnectivity, and inclusive and sustainable development-principles that are essential to building a prosperous future for our region.

Reeves also hailed women entrepreneurs and trainers, especially those from rural communities, describing their participation as "not only inspiring but crucial to the collective agenda for digital transformation."

The Deputy Minister highlighted the growing importance of digital literacy in today's economy, describing digital skills as "foundational tools for empowerment, competitiveness, and innovation.

"This training is a critical step toward bridging that divide, empowering rural market women and small-scale entrepreneurs with tools to expand their reach, increase their productivity, and compete in digital marketplaces," noted Deputy Minister Reeves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He outlined several national efforts under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) to build a more inclusive digital economy.

Key among them, he explained, is the development of a National E-Commerce Framework, supported by the Swedish Government.

Also in remarks, the President of the Liberia Chambers of Commerce, Mr. O. Natty B. Davis II, praised ECOWAS for what he described as an initiative of great significance.

He urged the beneficiaries of the training to seize all available opportunities to move into the digital space.

"Utilization of this tool is very important. We want to congratulate ECOWAS for initiating and moving this idea forward," he said.

Mr. Davis then called on the trainers to exercise empathy in the execution of the process, adding: "Recognize that it's time to build relationships so that those trainees will reference you. The Liberia Chambers of Commerce will remain a lasting partner to this process that will boost inclusive growth through digitalization; a process that will address economic barriers faced by women entrepreneurs."