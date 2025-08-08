Nigeria: FG to Construct N1.5trn Light Rail Line in Kano

The Federal Government is to construct light rail line in Kano metropolis worth N1.5trn, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Rep. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, has said.

Rep. Bichi, while answering questions from the newsmen in Kano, said the project would alleviate difficulties in transportation in Kano metropolis.

He said: "The Kano metropolis light rail project which is worth N1bn US Dollars; equivalent to N1.5trn is preparing to procured.

"For those that traveled abroad especially Europe and Asia have seen such projects over there and know its importance. The project will immensely add value to the economy of the state when completed."

Rep. Bichi said contrary to speculations, President Bola Ahmed Tinunu has initiated critical projects ranging from infrastructure, health, agriculture, education and security in the northern Nigeria.

"It is funny for some people to say President Tinubu is not interested in this part of the country. I am the chairman of appropriation, and I knew what the President has done to the north."

"We need to be realistic, put sentiments aside and tell ourselves the truth about President Bola Tinubu. The president has initiated so many laudable projects in the northern part of the country.

"On infrastructure: we have Kaduna-Zaria-Kano project which is almost completed. The Kaduna-Abuja which is about 400klm, the president had revoked the initial contract and reawarded it to another company.

"The new contractor has moved to the site and has done well so far. The project, based on my discussion with the Minister of works, would be completed before the end of first quarter of next year.

"There is also 200klm Kano-Hadejia road project which has been completed. We also have Kano northern bypass road which cost the government over N250bn.

The lawmaker said they were in Kano for the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders' meeting to strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"Last general elections, we gave the president over 500,000 votes in Kano which was the highest votes given to him in the country. So, we want to strategize ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"The meeting was also to show support to Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, The man has done extremely well when he was the National Chairman of the APC. The has delivered so many PDP states to the APC."