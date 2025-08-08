Lindsey Graham and Trump Policies Stir Concern in South Africa

A recent incident involving U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has stirred anger in South Africa. Graham, the senior senator from South Carolina and a close ally of President Donald Trump, briefly hosted an article on his official website endorsing punitive tariffs and sanctions against South African politicians. The post was quickly deleted after it triggered public backlash. Its content, which advocated harsh trade measures and targeted individual officials, was widely seen in South Africa as a provocative attack. For many South Africans, the episode reinforced a growing belief that influential figures in Washington are taking a hostile stance toward their country.

That perception has been fueled by Graham’s consistent support for Trump’s policies, including moves that observers say could severely harm South Africa’s economy. Graham has strongly backed Trump’s push for new reciprocal tariffs on South African goods – a campaign that recently resulted in Washington imposing a 30% import duty on most South African exports. Officials in Pretoria have warned that this decision could cost the country tens of thousands of jobs, especially in sectors like automotive manufacturing and agriculture that rely heavily on access to the American market. Local leaders made efforts to avert the duties by offering energy cooperation and investment opportunities, but these failed to shift the administration’s position. With the tariffs now in effect, many South African businesses are bracing for a difficult period, and Graham’s public alignment with Trump’s economic agenda is viewed as direct support for measures that risk significant local job losses.

Graham’s loyalty to Trump has extended beyond economic policy and into areas that have long provoked controversy in Africa. He was among the few prominent lawmakers who continued to stand by Trump even after widely reported comments in which the president referred to African nations as “shithole countries.” The remarks, allegedly made during a 2018 immigration meeting at the White House, shocked leaders across the continent. Around the same period, Trump was also reported to have said that Nigerians who come to the United States would never “go back to their huts,” adding to the offense. These comments were condemned by African governments and diaspora communities alike, but Graham did not distance himself from Trump, choosing instead to maintain his political alliance. In South Africa, that decision was seen as a clear signal that African dignity was not a concern for those aligned with Trump’s administration.

More recently, President Trump’s renewed focus on South Africa has sparked further alarm. His promotion of the narrative of a so-called white genocide in the country has been interpreted as part of a broader political strategy aimed at his domestic base. Claims that white South Africans are being systematically targeted have been widely debunked, yet Trump has continued to raise them, portraying the situation as a crisis demanding urgent international attention. Many analysts argue that this rhetoric is not rooted in genuine concern for South Africa, but rather in Trump’s desire to rally support among voters who fear demographic change. By invoking the image of white farmers under threat in a majority-Black country, Trump taps into longstanding racial anxieties in the United States, particularly among those who support restrictive immigration policies. This messaging has played a key role in his political campaigns and has become increasingly prominent since his return to office.

The tension escalated further when Trump stated he might skip the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to take place in South Africa. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president said he was considering sending a representative in his place, citing what he described as “very bad policies” implemented by the South African government. The statement surprised many in Pretoria, where officials had hoped the summit would strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.

Trump’s remarks were seen as an unprecedented rebuke and raised serious questions about the state of the relationship between the two countries. For South Africa, the possibility of being openly snubbed by the U.S. president at a major international event hosted on its soil is a diplomatic setback that could have wider implications.

Together, these developments paint a troubling picture of the current trajectory of U.S.–South Africa relations. From the sudden imposition of tariffs to inflammatory remarks about African nations and the resurrection of divisive narratives, the actions of President Trump and Senator Graham have created a sense of mistrust and frustration in South Africa. While both countries have historically maintained strong ties, recent events suggest a shift in tone that many South Africans view as openly hostile. The concern is not only about trade or diplomacy, but also about the perception that South Africa is being used as a political tool in American domestic debates. As tensions continue to build, many are left wondering whether meaningful cooperation is still possible, or whether this is the beginning of a deeper divide between Washington and Pretoria.