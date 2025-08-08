Ghana: Somalia Offers Condolences to Ghana After Deadly Military Helicopter Crash

Mogadishu — Somalia on Thursday extended its "deepest condolences" to the government and people of Ghana following the deadly crash of a Ghana Air Force helicopter in the forested Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

In an official statement, the Somali government expressed solidarity with Ghana during this time of mourning, describing the incident as a "tragic loss."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the people of Ghana as they navigate this painful moment," the statement read.

The Ghana Air Force helicopter went down earlier this week in a remote area of southern Ghana. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties.

Somalia joins a growing list of nations offering support and condolences to Ghana in the aftermath of the accident.