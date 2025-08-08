Ghana: Somalia Offers Condolences to Ghana After Deadly Military Helicopter Crash

8 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia on Thursday extended its "deepest condolences" to the government and people of Ghana following the deadly crash of a Ghana Air Force helicopter in the forested Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

In an official statement, the Somali government expressed solidarity with Ghana during this time of mourning, describing the incident as a "tragic loss."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the people of Ghana as they navigate this painful moment," the statement read.

The Ghana Air Force helicopter went down earlier this week in a remote area of southern Ghana. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties.

Somalia joins a growing list of nations offering support and condolences to Ghana in the aftermath of the accident.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.