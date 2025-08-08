Ghana: Abosso, Bompieso Chiefs Applaud Govt's Effort in Cracking Down On Galamsey

The Chiefs and Elders of Abosso and Bompieso communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region have thrown their support for the ongoing illegal mining (galamsey) raid by the NAIMOS and the National Security in the area.

They said that the raid, which was to clear all unauthorised groups and individuals who had for some years encroached lands in the area, was important because their activities had a negative impact on the community.

The Chiefs and Elders in a press statement issued and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday said the negative impact of the activities of the unauthorised individuals and groups include the pollution of water bodies and the destruction of farm lands.

According to them, they were not aware of the activities of the illegal miners on the lands in the area who were supported by some sections of political actors, especially in government and in the municipality.

"We do hereby affirm and endorse the ongoing galamsey raids by the joint security led by the NAIMOS and the National Security, mainly to clear all unauthorised groups and individuals who have for some years encroached our lands," they stated.

They urged the security agencies responsible for the raid to continue their good work, which was aimed at protecting forests in the area that was currently under siege by both political parties, as they were firmly behind them.

Moreover, they commended the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, the Minister for the Interior and the Defence Minister for adhering to their calls, which had led to the raid.

The Chiefs and Elders warned all politicians within and outside the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality who encouraged recalcitrant individuals or groups to encroach the lands and engage in illegal mining activities to refrain from it.

According to them, they would resist such advancement by the political actors through the appropriate legal and lawful avenues.

They reiterated their commitment in upholding the ethics of responsible mining and not any act of indiscipline that led to the destruction of natural resources.

"As custodians, it is our collective decision and responsibility to protect our forest zones and water bodies," they indicated.