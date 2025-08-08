Ghana: FIFA Confirms Match Dates for Black Stars' World Cup Qualifiers

FIFA has confirmed the dates for the next round of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

According to the schedule, Ghana will play two matches against Chad and Mali in September before wrapping up the qualifiers in October.

The Black Stars will take on Chad on Matchday 7 and host Mali in a Matchday 8 fixture.

Coach Otto Addo's side will face Chad at Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Ghana sits atop the Group I table with 15 points - three points ahead of second-placed Comoros and five points clear of third-placed Madagascar, following five wins and a loss in six matches.

The match between Ghana and Chad is scheduled for 13:00 GMT, while the game against Mali in Accra kicks off at 19:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, the West Africa Football Union B (WAFUB) Zonal Executive Committee has approved new dates for the 2025 edition of the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU B Zonal Qualifiers.

This update was communicated to the General Secretaries of the participating member associations, following a review of the operational demands surrounding the competition.

The competition is now set to take place from August 23 to September 4, 2025, in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire.

While the host city remains unchanged, the adjustment in dates was intended to allow for adequate time to finalize critical organizational arrangements ahead of kickoff, a statement from the Ghana FA said.

In addition, the group stage draw is expected to take place next week, with the exact date to be confirmed and communicated shortly to all stakeholders.

All qualified clubs from the various Associations are to take note of the new competition dates and prepare accordingly.

Ghana will be represented by Police Ladies, champions of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.