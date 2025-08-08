Ghana: Art, Craft, Needlework Back Into Educational Curriculum

The government has reintroduced Art, Craft, and Needlework into the country's educational curriculum for foundational learners across.

The reintroduction of these courses forms part of broader efforts of the government's educational reform agenda and improvement in foundational learning.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, who disclosed this during an engagement with Home Economics teachers from Senior High Schools in the Eastern Region on Monday, stated that the move was part of the government's broader curriculum reforms.

This, he emphasised, was aimed at improving foundational learning and enhancing the skill development of young Ghanaian students.

Mr Iddrisu also noted that government was of the view that education that extended beyond core academic subjects as such, the country must begin to look at fostering well-rounded individuals with practical skills.

He explained that the curriculum reforms were designed to ensure that students were equipped with a strong foundation that not only focused on literacy and numeracy but also incorporated essential creative and practical abilities.

"We believe that a holistic education goes beyond core academic subjects," Mr Iddrisu said.

Emphasising the importance of the new initiative, he indicated that: "By reintroducing Art, Craft, and Needlework, we are providing our youngest learners with the tools to develop their creative skills, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation for our cultural heritage."

Moreover, he mentioned that the new initiative was a crucial step towards preparing the young generation for a future that valued innovation and practical skills.

Mr Iddrisu assured that the Ministry would work closely with teachers and stakeholders to ensure a seamless implementation of the new policy in schools across the country.