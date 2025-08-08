Ghana: Skolars Back to Winning Ways in RTFG Men's 13s Championship

League leaders, Skolars RLFC, returned to winning ways over the weekend with an 18-6 victory over Accra Panthers RLFC in the ongoing Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) Men's 13s Champi¬onship played at the University of Ghana Rugby pitch in Legon.

After their shock defeat in the hands of Nungua Tigers last week, Skolars came into the fixture determined to win to stretch the lead as Tigers breathe heavily down their neck.

Right from the blast of the whistle, they opened the scoring through a try from Jonathan Adotey, with Bless Mensah missing the conversion.

Panthers responded with a penalty goal by Darryl Amoatey, bringing the scores to 4-2 in favour of Skolars at halftime.

Back from the break, Skolars took full control with Emmanuel Acheampong scoring a try and Aboudy Moussa slotting home the conversion before Michael Egyiri followed with a third try.

Although Panthers hit back with a solo effort from Julius Fiakpornu, Adotey scored another try for Skolars to end the game in their favour.

The result saw Skolars open a six-point gap on the league table as the playoff race heats up.

In the other game of the day, Dragons RLC edged UG Titans 12-10 in a tightly contested match filled with early fireworks.

The result moved Dragons to seven points, two points below fourth-place, Accra Panthers RLFC, and three points adrift Bulls RLFC.

Week 10 promises more fireworks as Nungua Tigers face whipping boys UG Titans while Bulls take on Dragons in a must-win game for the defending champions, Bulls.