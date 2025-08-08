Ghana: Okada Rider Remanded for Alleged Abduction of 13-Year-Old Girl

A 34-year-old Okada rider, Maharaj Suleman, has been remanded into police custody by the Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl.

His plea was not taken, and he is expected to reappear in court on August 15, 2025.

Presenting the facts, Police Detective, Chief Inspector Samuel Kyei Baffour, told the court, presided over by Mr Jephthah Appau, that the complainant, the victim's father, resides at Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District with his children.

On March 14, the complainant sent his 13-year-old daughter and her eight-year-old brother to gather leaves for feeding rabbits.

On their way back, they encountered the accused riding a tricycle.

The prosecution said the accused picked up both children, dropped off the younger boy at Kunsu, and proceeded to take the girl to Mankranso.

Two days later, a witness spotted the girl at Nimfourkrom near Mankranso. Upon questioning, the girl revealed that the accused had taken her there.

The witness then informed the complainant, who reported the matter to the Mankranso Police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

In his caution statement, Suleman admitted to the act. He was subsequently charged and arraigned before the court.

The prosecution said investigations are ongoing.