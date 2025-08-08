Ghana: Okada Rider Remanded for Alleged Abduction of 13-Year-Old Girl

7 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By GNA

A 34-year-old Okada rider, Maharaj Suleman, has been remanded into police custody by the Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old girl.

His plea was not taken, and he is expected to reappear in court on August 15, 2025.

Presenting the facts, Police Detective, Chief Inspector Samuel Kyei Baffour, told the court, presided over by Mr Jephthah Appau, that the complainant, the victim's father, resides at Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District with his children.

On March 14, the complainant sent his 13-year-old daughter and her eight-year-old brother to gather leaves for feeding rabbits.

On their way back, they encountered the accused riding a tricycle.

The prosecution said the accused picked up both children, dropped off the younger boy at Kunsu, and proceeded to take the girl to Mankranso.

Two days later, a witness spotted the girl at Nimfourkrom near Mankranso. Upon questioning, the girl revealed that the accused had taken her there.

The witness then informed the complainant, who reported the matter to the Mankranso Police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

In his caution statement, Suleman admitted to the act. He was subsequently charged and arraigned before the court.

The prosecution said investigations are ongoing.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.