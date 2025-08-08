Ghana: C & I Leasing Scales in Ghana With 71 Percent Stake in Leasafric Logistics

7 August 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)
C & I Leasing Plc plans to acquire a 71.15% stake in Leasafric Logistics Ltd, a Ghana-based subsidiary, as part of a broader push to expand its presence in West Africa's leasing and mobility services sector. The proposal will be presented for shareholder approval at the company's 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 8, 2025.

The proposed investment--711,500 ordinary shares--will be funded using dividends earned from Leasafric Ghana Plc, which owns Leasafric Logistics. If approved, it would strengthen C & I Leasing's operational and equity footprint in Ghana's outsourcing and fleet management space.

The company is also seeking approval to raise up to ₦15 billion in corporate bonds, intended for business expansion and debt refinancing. This follows its Series 5 commercial paper issuance in March under a ₦50 billion program listed on the FMDQ.

A final dividend of 10 kobo per share is also on the AGM agenda, with payout scheduled for September 12, 2025, subject to shareholder endorsement.

Key Takeaways

C & I Leasing's planned investment in Leasafric Logistics signals a deeper regional integration strategy, targeting long-term growth in fleet leasing, HR outsourcing, and logistics services in Ghana. By converting dividend proceeds into equity, the company is efficiently reinvesting earnings to consolidate its control over a high-potential subsidiary. The additional request to raise ₦15 billion via corporate bonds highlights an ambition to scale operations while managing its balance sheet through debt restructuring. This strategy comes as the company builds on solid fundamentals--reporting ₦1.2 billion pre-tax profit in H1 2025, with lease rental income up 11.47% year-on-year to ₦17.9 billion. With total assets rising to ₦128.3 billion and retained earnings up to ₦2.6 billion, the company appears to be entering a new phase of growth, underpinned by regional expansion, strategic capital deployment, and a stronger balance sheet. If both the investment and bond raise are approved, C & I Leasing could solidify its position as a leading West African player in mobility and outsourcing solutions.

