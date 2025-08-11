Nigeria: Gov Oyebanji Sacks Commissioners, Retains Key Officials in Major Cabinet Shake-Up

11 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has dissolved the State Executive Council effective immediately.

Oyebanji, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, late Sunday evening by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, directed the affected Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior civil servant in their respective MDAs.

Governor Oyebanji thanked the affected members of the State Executive Council and wished them success in their future endeavours.

However, those exempted from the dissolution were, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Commissioner for Education, Commissioner for Works, and Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives

Also exempted were, Special Adviser, Special Education and Social Inclusion, and Special Adviser, Lands, Survey and e-GIS.

Retained in the state executive council were the Director General Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD); Director General SDGs and Project Monitoring; and Director General Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The reasons behind this decision were not explicitly stated, but it might be linked to the upcoming gubernatorial primaries scheduled for October 2, 2025.

