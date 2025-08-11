Liberia: Ngafuan Welcomes U.S.$156m Plan for Water

Monrovia — -Pledges Govt.'s support to water sector

The Government of Liberia says providing safe drinking water to the public remains one of its top priorities.

Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has assured the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) that government will stand firmly behind its ambitious five-year development agenda, pledging that the water sector will not be "left behind" in the country's drive for inclusive growth.

Minister Ngafuan spoke on Friday during the official launch of the LWSC's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, a USD 156.6 million blueprint designed to improve water and sewage across Liberia.

The plan unveiled by the Corporation is aligned with Policy Nine of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"Today, as we unveil this strategic plan, we will ensure that the water sector will not be left behind," the Minister pledged. He made the promise while serving as the keynote speaker during the ceremony.

He said citizens will not sit idle and watch, saying, "We will not be spectators in this process."

The goals of the LWSC include doubling water connections from a 2024 baseline of 15,000 to 30,000 by 2029, increasing sewer connections from 1,560 to 3,000, and improving revenue collection efficiency from 57 percent to 95 percent.

He also welcomed the institution's target to reduce its dependency on government subsidies from 50 per cent to 20 per cent within the same period.

"These targets are ambitious, but they are achievable," Ngafuan said, adding that water is essential for "life and health" and that collective action is needed to ensure success.

"The ultimate goal is what we do to transform lives. We will do our part to move this plan from paper to action, to delivery and measurable outcomes."

In brief remarks, LWSC Managing Director, Mo Ali, noted that the strategic plan replaces an expired framework and aims to guide the corporation's development efforts over the next four to five years, with a strong focus on urban sanitation.

"We met a system that was not broken, but one that was not doing its best," MD Ali said. "If we implement this plan, it will solve most of our problems with water and sewer services in urban areas."

He thanked the Ministry of Public Works for its long-standing partnership, which he said has played a vital role in safeguarding LWSC's infrastructure.

The USD156.6 million plan, according to Director Mo, outlines a mix of infrastructure investments, operational reforms, and service expansion initiatives aimed at meeting growing demand, improving efficiency, and enhancing the quality of life for thousands of Liberians.

Top government officials from the MFDP and the LWSC attended the unveiling ceremony.

Editing by Jonathan Browne