Mali Arrests Dozens of Soldiers Over 'Bid to Topple Junta'

Mali has arrested dozens of soldiers suspected of plotting to overthrow the junta, which itself took power in the West African country in a coup, sources told AFP on Sunday.

Since seizing the reins in Mali through back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, the West African country's junta has ramped up repression of its critics in the face of widespread jihadist unrest.

"Since three days ago, there have been arrests linked to an attempt to destabilise the institutions. There have been at least around 20 arrests," a Malian security source told AFP.

A separate source within the army confirmed an "attempt at destabilisation", adding: "We have gone ahead with the necessary arrests".

Among those arrested was General Abass Dembele, a former governor of the central Mopti region and a respected military officer.

"Soldiers came early this morning (Sunday) to arrest General Abass Dembele in Kati," on the outskirts of the capital Bamako, a figure close to the officer said.

"They have not told him why he was arrested."

A member of the National Transition Council, the junta-backed parliament, spoke of "around 50 arrests".

"All are soldiers. Their objective was to overthrow the junta," the lawmaker said.

'Grumblings within the ranks'

Since 2012 Mali has been wracked with crises on various fronts, with militants linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State groups carrying out violent attacks across the Sahel nation.

Criminal and sectarian violence are likewise rife, while the economy is in dire straits.

After the coups, the junta turned its back on France, arguing that the country should be free of its former colonial ruler, as have its fellow military-run allies in Niger and Burkina Faso.

It has forged ties with new allies, notably Russia, whose mercenaries from the paramilitary Wagner group and its successor Africa Corps have helped the military fight jihadists and other internal adversaries.

Yet, like Niger and Burkina Faso, Mali has continued to struggle to contain the jihadist threat, while the regular army and its Russian allies are frequently accused of committing atrocities against civilians.

For Malian sociologist Oumar Maiga, this latest purge was "proof that the officers are struggling to control the situation. There are grumblings within the army's ranks".

"Some soldiers are not happy with the treatment given to the Russian mercenaries at the expense of Malian soldiers," Maiga added.

In July, a bill passed by the military-appointed legislative body granted Mali's junta chief, General Assimi Goita, a five-year presidential mandate, renewable "as many times as necessary" and without elections.

The military government had initially pledged to return to civilian rule in March 2024.

Mali's coup turmoil

Mali has experienced two major coups in recent years, plunging the West African nation into prolonged political instability.

The first occurred in August 2020, when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was ousted following mass protests over corruption and failure to contain jihadist violence.

A second coup in May 2021 saw Colonel Assimi Goïta seize power from the transitional government, consolidating military control.

Since then, Mali's junta has tightened its grip, dissolving political parties in May 2025 and extending Goïta's rule by five years, renewable without elections.

Critics, including former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, have faced arrest for expressing solidarity with detained opposition figures.

Mali's coups have reverberated across the Sahel, inspiring similar takeovers in Niger and Burkina Faso.

Despite promises of democratic transition, Mali remains under authoritarian rule, with growing internal dissent and regional insecurity threatening its future.