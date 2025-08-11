Nigeria: Patronise Locally Made Products, FG Urges Nigerians

The federal government has called on Nigerians to prioritise locally made products as part of the "Nigeria first" initiative of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, made the call during her recent visit to Lelook Nigeria Limited and Lelook Bags Academy in Abuja.

When asked if there was a policy that encourages Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria to prioritise locally made products, she said, "That is indeed part of the 'Nigeria first' initiative".

She said, "The Bureau of Public Procurement was also looking at buying local, buying Nigerian," adding that, "not only the MDAs, Nigerians in its entirety."

While commending the exploits of Lelook Nigeria Limited, the minister said, "This is the epitome of 'Nigeria first' and what it means to President Ahmed Tinubu is supporting businesses like this who are determined to make domestic production an actuality."

"These are made in Nigeria bags that, under the African Continental Free Trade Area, are going across the continent and the world.

"These are foreign exchange earners, these are the people advancing the economy, these are the people creating jobs. This is the poster child for the 'Nigeria First' initiative," she said.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lelook Nigeria Limited/Lelook Bags Academy, Abuja, Chinwe Ezenwa, said there is hope for SMEs after the minister's visit, saying they never wrote to the minister to visit.

"If a minister can take time out to come and see what we are doing and encourage us, there is hope for SMEs," she said, adding that the minister had promised to give the organisation more access to the market.

"She talked about AFCfTA, and we were concerned about how we were going to be helped to upscale, but she advised us to consider a lot of investment options like equity, joint ventures and crowdfunding," Ezenwa said.

While disclosing that the organisation would be 40 years old in October, she said it is hoping to train at least 500 youths yearly in its Lagos centre.