Africa: Kenya Coach Mccarthy Turns Mourinho Lessons Into CHAN Masterclass Against Morocco

When the final whistle blew in Nairobi, the noise was deafening -- not just from the crowd at the Moi International Sports Centre, but from the disbelief echoing across African football.

Kenya, making their debut at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), had just taken down two-time champions Morocco 1-0, playing half the match a man short.

It wasn't just an upset. It was a tactical heist -- and the architect was none other than Benni McCarthy, the former South Africa international striker, a man who once learned the dark arts of defensive survival from José Mourinho himself.

From Kasarani to the Champions League Playbook

The decisive moment came in the 42nd minute, when Ryan Ogam pounced on a loose ball and drilled it past Morocco's El Mehdi Al Harrar, sparking wild celebrations in the stands.

But barely two minutes later, the match turned on its head. Midfielder Chrispine Erambo was initially booked for a challenge on Anas El Mahraoui, only for VAR to intervene and upgrade the punishment to a straight red.

Kenya would have to defend their lead for the entire second half with 10 men against one of the continent's most decorated CHAN teams. For most coaches, that would be a nightmare. For McCarthy, it was a familiar chapter from the Mourinho playbook.

"I played under a certain manager -- José Mourinho -- the master of such game management," McCarthy said at the post match press conference.

"To play with 10 players is hell, but we used to do it as if it was routine. I learned the trade from him: where to tighten, who to sacrifice."

The Mourinho Method -- Kenyan Style

McCarthy's résumé under Mourinho includes a Champions League title with Porto and countless matches where victory was built on defensive grit. On Sunday, he dipped deep into that experience.

"It's not always neat for the fans, but you cling on to your lead at any cost," he explained.

"Defenders may be required to do midfielders' or strikers' work. That's what I learned from José -- when you lose a player, you send off a striker, keep one workhorse up front, and the others 'park the bus'... or in our case, park a train and a bus in front!"

And that's exactly what Kenya did. Bryne Omondi, already outstanding in the 1-1 draw with Angola, was unbeatable against Morocco, producing a string of saves to frustrate the Atlas Lions.

Behind him, centre-backs Sylvester Owino and Mike Kibwage blocked everything in the air, while full-backs Siraj Mohammed and Lewis Bandi shut down Morocco's wide threats.

Déjà Vu After Angola Drama

Remarkably, this was the second match in a row Kenya had to endure with 10 men. Against Angola, midfielder Marvin Nabwire had also seen his yellow card upgraded to red, forcing McCarthy's side to grind out a draw.

"Believe me, I'd have been happy to finish with 11 men," McCarthy admitted.

"Unfortunately, it's two games on the bounce. Today was even more unlucky -- the player went to clear the ball, completely missed it, and struck the Moroccan player on the shin. It was an accident."

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Harambee Stars have remained unbeaten at CHAN -- with two wins and a draw from their first three matches.

The Fans Come Second -- For Now

McCarthy is aware that his brand of pragmatic football might not win style points, but for him, the bigger picture is what matters.

"Our primary goal is to bring success to the country, not to please every individual," he said. "If you are in the lead, you protect at all costs."

The coach's player selections have also sparked debate, but McCarthy remains firm in his conviction.

"Those are the players that you've seen and you see the qualities and where they can take the team. Do you risk taking someone based on a couple of good games or knowing what you're going to have when you've seen players? We know everyone is not going to be happy... but I know talent when I see one."

Historic Path Ahead

The win puts Kenya on the verge of a historic quarter-final place in their tournament debut. Victory against Zambia in their final group game would guarantee top spot in Group A; even a draw could be enough.

Morocco, on the other hand, must now regroup to avoid an early exit. For a team with a 14-match unbeaten CHAN run and a reputation for silencing hosts, Sunday was a sobering reminder of the competition's unpredictability.

For McCarthy, it was personal as well as professional. The former South African striker scored against Morocco at AFCON 1998; now, nearly three decades later, he has engineered a victory that could reshape Kenyan football's place on the continental map.

"This is the art I learned under Mourinho," he said, smiling. "It's come in handy these last two games, but I'm praying that against Zambia -- no yellow cards, no red cards, please."