Tanzania/Madagascar: Taifa Stars Earn 85m/ - After Madagascar Feat

Dar es Salaam — TAIFA Stars have received 85m/- reward following their 2-1 triumph over Madagascar in the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Tournament.

The reward package was made up of several contributions, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan fulfilling her earlier pledge to award 10m/- for every goal scored.

With Taifa Stars netting two goals in the encounter, the Head of State granted the team 20m/- as a token of appreciation for their spirited performance.

This portion of the reward was officially handed over by the Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hamis Mwinjuma and was received on behalf of the team by Mudathir Yahya.

"President Samia has been at the forefront of ensuring players receive the motivation needed to maintain the good form. This win means a great deal to us. Keep up the hard work as you have made us proud since the tournament began and we will do everything we can to support the team," said Mwinjuma.

In addition to the President's contribution, the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports awarded the team 20m/-, while the Dar es Salaam Regional Office also matched that amount.

Prominent businessman and former Simba SC sponsor, Azim Dewji, further added 25m/- to the reward pool. Altogether, the team banked 85m/- from this latest victory a continuation of a growing incentive structure since the start of the tournament.

Taifa Stars now have a total of 200m/- in rewards, having previously received 60m/- after their opening win against Burkina Faso and 55m/- following the triumph over Mauritania.

Goalkeeper and senior team member Aishi Manula expressed gratitude on behalf of the players.

"We are truly thankful to President Samia and all the stakeholders for these motivation packages," said Manula.

"They are a strong sign that the nation stands behind us. We promise to continue working hard to fly the flag high."