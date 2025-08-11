Nigeria: Delta Govt to Present Staff of Office to Only Qualified Monarchs - Dep Gov

10 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Felix Igbekoyi

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, has said the state government would always present Staff of Office to monarchs who are qualified for such.

He spoke in Asaba yesterday when he met with some political leaders and traditional rulers from Ukwuani local government area, urging communities that are desirous to have a monarch to avoid any action that could lead to break down of law and order.

"There are laid down rules on how kings emerge in kingdoms and it is important that we follow that due process, because, as a government, we will always present Staff of Office to Kings who are qualified for such," he said.

He also mediated on the issue of sales of land in Obiaruku, and urged those selling lands in areas of disputes to desist.

"Refrain from selling land in disputed areas, since the case is before competent court of law, wait for the judgement of the court before embarking on any action or you fall victim of contempt of court.

"The administration of Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori will not tolerate crisis of any kind in any part of our state, we are committed to peaceful co-existence, adherence to the rule of law and ensuring a state where socio-economic activities thrive without fear of anybody being molested," he said.

