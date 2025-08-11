Nigeria: No White or Cream Allowed At Davido, Chioma's Miami Wedding

10 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Guests invited to the white wedding of Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland, have been instructed not to wear white or cream outfits to the ceremony.

The directive was clearly stated in the official wedding invitation sent to attendees, which specified that the dress code is strictly "black tie and evening gown."

The instruction further emphasised, "No White or Cream," a move believed to be aimed at reserving those colors exclusively for the couple.

The white wedding, scheduled for Sunday, August 10, in Miami, United States, has already attracted prominent Nigerian figures and music stars who have travelled to attend.

The event follows the couple's glamorous traditional wedding in Lagos in 2024, which was widely celebrated across the country and on social media.

The unusual color restriction has sparked conversation online, with some praising the decision as a classy way to keep the spotlight on the bride and groom, while others noted the contrast between the ceremony's "white wedding" theme and the dress ban for guests.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

