10 August 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a heartfelt tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, on his wedding day by wearing custom cufflinks bearing the boy's picture.

The singer shared a photo of the cufflinks on his Instagram story on Sunday during his white wedding to his long-time partner, Chioma Rowland, in Miami, United States.

The white wedding follows the couple's traditional marriage ceremony held in 2024 and has attracted prominent figures from Nigeria's business, political, and entertainment circles to Miami.

Nigerian music stars such as Adekunle Gold, Teni, and Zlatan Ibile also attended, including the couple's pre-wedding dinner.

Davido, speaking about the lavish celebration, disclosed that the wedding cost a total of $3.7 million.

He said, "We spent $3.7m in cash. You should know what we are doing. It's crazy."

