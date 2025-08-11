Somalia: Somali Govt Pushes Ahead With Plans to Establish Parallel Administration in Gedo Region

10 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Gedo, Somalia, Aug 10, 2025 — The Somali federal government is accelerating efforts to establish a new regional administration in the Gedo region, in open defiance of the Jubbaland leadership based in Kismayo, which Mogadishu does not officially recognize.

Authorities have launched consultations across key towns in Gedo, including Beled Hawo and Garbaharey, as part of a broader plan to build a local administration aligned with the federal government, officials said.

Security Minister Fartaag is expected to visit the region in the coming days to advance the process and hold meetings with regional officials, clan elders, civil society representatives, and local residents.

The move comes after the Somali government publicly declared that it does not acknowledge the legitimacy of Jubbaland president Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe, claiming that his election was unconstitutional.

Officials say the new Gedo administration will operate independently of Madobe's Kismayo-based government and aim to strengthen governance, security, and service delivery in the region.

"This is part of a broader stabilization and reconciliation strategy," a federal official involved in the talks told Radio Shabelle. "We want a local administration that truly reflects the will of the people and works in partnership with the central government."

The initiative is expected to deepen tensions between the federal government and Jubbaland authorities, amid long-standing disputes over power-sharing and territorial control in southern Somalia.

