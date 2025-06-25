Somalia: Somali, Jubaland Forces Launch Offensive On Al-Shabaab in South

Kismayo, Somalia — Security sources in southern Somalia say Jubaland regional forces, in coordination with the U.S.-trained Danab special forces and the 56th Battalion of the Somali National Army's 11th Division, have carried out a planned military operation targeting Al-Shabaab strongholds in several areas of Lower Juba region.

The joint offensive reportedly took place in the areas of Malaaleey, Araare, Koban, Janaale Jay, and Reeynero, all located along the banks of the Jubba River in southern Somalia.

In a statement released by the Jubaland administration, authorities said the operation targeted key Al-Shabaab hideouts and defensive positions, resulting in what they described as "heavy losses" for the group. Several militant hideouts were destroyed, and numerous fighters were reportedly killed, though independent verification remains limited.

The operation forms part of an ongoing military campaign by Jubaland forces and the Somali National Army aimed at dislodging Al-Shabaab from rural areas and districts under the group's control.

Al-Shabaab continues to maintain a strong presence in the Middle and Lower Juba regions, as well as parts of Gedo, where they impose their own administration and conduct attacks on security forces and civilians.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Defence Forces stationed under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) continue to support Jubaland authorities in securing key urban centers such as Kismayo, Afmadow, and Dhobley, which remain relatively stable compared to rural conflict zones.