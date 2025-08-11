Liberia: 'Weah Didn't Speak to Me for 4 Years.

Senator Saah Joseph, a prominent figure in Montserrado County and once a staunch supporter of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has been making series of allegations against ex-President George M. Weah and other CDC officials lately.

Among his claims is that former President Weah cut off communication and "kept speech" from him for four years, despite his (Joseph's) significant role as Chair of the Executive in the Liberian Senate during Weah's six-year presidency. This deliberate silence, Sen. Joseph claims, left him vulnerable but determined to continue serving his constituents directly.

Sen. Joseph further alleges that CDC officials, including high-ranking party executives, masterminded an attempt on his life by setting his home ablaze in the middle of the night while he and his family were inside.

According to Sen. Joseph, the motivation for this alleged arson was the fact that he received more votes than President Weah in Montserrado County--a feat that, in his own words, was not a deliberate attempt to overshadow the President but a result of his extensive campaigning and the will of the Liberian people.

"(A)Lot of things have happened, and I will speak to that when I return. However, I just want you to note that everything that you and others have said in the past, I have not said a word. To the point, my house was set on fire because I got more votes than Weah. It involves my life. Today, I kept that within me. I never said it to anyone. It was never my position to have gotten more votes than President Weah or to stop him from winning elections," Sen. Joseph continued.

Sen. Joseph's statements suggest a climate of internal rivalry within the CDC, with electoral performance seen as a threat to established hierarchies rather than a testament to grassroots support.

His outburst follows accusations by former Montserrado County District #8 Representative, Moses A. Gray. On the "Spoon Mild-Night" conversation, Gray described Sen. Joseph as a traitor, spy, and political opportunist, further asserting that it was President Weah who brought Joseph to prominence.

But responding to Gray's accusation via telephone from the United States, where he is on a working visit to the Jefferson Baptist Mission and other partners, Sen. Joseph refuted Gray's claims and provided his version of events.

He recounted that Gray had, on multiple occasions, accused him of being a spy for the opposition Unity Party and had orchestrated his removal from CDC's internal communications ("the chartroom"). He recalled being excluded and reinstated from these circles repeatedly, demonstrating the precarious nature of party loyalty.

"So, let me say this to Gray: today is the fifth time you have made a decision to accuse me. If you remember, the first time, you instructed that I be removed from the CDC and the chartroom because he is a spy for the Unity Party. And immediately, they took me out of the chartroom. After two months, they put me back in the Chartroom. Another time, you said that if Saah Joseph is in the chartroom or within CDC, you will leave. And on that note, they removed me, and since then, I have not said a word."

Sen. Joseph also denied claims that it was President Weah who brought him to political prominence, saying that he worked with the Jefferson Baptist Mission as Director of Mission for Africa before ex-President Weah asked him to join the CDC to tap into what he had built. According to him, he established four different schools in Liberia, where former president Weah visited.

Senator Saah Joseph indicated that upon his return from the United States, he intends to address the press and provide further clarification regarding both the allegations and his experiences within the CDC and the Liberian Senate.

Meanwhile, former Rep. Gray quickly responded, denying the allegations and labeling Sen. Joseph as a "traitor" and "ungrateful individual."

This exchange has further fueled public interest and speculation regarding the internal workings of the CDC and its leadership. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.