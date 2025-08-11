Liberia: Senator Snowe Praises 'Say No to Drugs' March, Calls for Tougher Action

11 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Blamo N. Toe

MONROVIA — Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. has praised the August 7, 2025, "Say No to Drugs" March as a landmark show of national unity against Liberia's escalating drug crisis, calling on the government to match the public's resolve with decisive action.

Thousands of Liberians from across the country braved heavy rains to participate in the demonstration, which sought to petition authorities to intensify efforts against drug and substance abuse. Marchers carried placards and banners demanding tougher laws, stronger enforcement, and more support for prevention and rehabilitation programs.

"I urge all government officials to take every word in the petition seriously and to respond with transparency and inclusive dialogue," Snowe said. "As Senator, I am committed to using my oversight role to elevate and act on the petition from the August 7 March."

Snowe called for the enforcement or review of existing drug laws, increased investment in rehabilitation centers, and a strengthened Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) backed by stronger collaboration with community leaders.

He commended the organizers and sponsors for keeping the march apolitical and focused on a shared national interest, describing their work as "a demonstration of collective commitment to protecting Liberia's future."

