Liberia: Nimba Lawmakers 'Angered' Over Exclusion From Major County Ceremonies

GANTA — Lawmakers from Nimba County are privately expressing anger after being excluded from delivering remarks at three high-profile dedication ceremonies in their own county -- a move they say undermines their role as elected representatives.

The Nimba County Legislative Caucus says it was sidelined at events hosted by the central government and ArcelorMittal Liberia, despite members' presence and formal invitations. At issue are the June 6 commissioning of ArcelorMittal's $1.4 billion concentrator plant on Mount Tokadi, the July 21 dedication of the $1.6 million Francis Nya Manweah Senior Secondary School in Ganta, and Saturday's dedication of the Camp Grant Military Barracks in Sanniquillie.

President Joseph Boakai presided over the concentrator plant and military barracks ceremonies, while Vice President Jeremiah Koung dedicated the school. But none of the county's 11 lawmakers was given a speaking slot.

Representatives Nyah Garsaye Flomo and Nehker Gaye, who represent the districts hosting the ArcelorMittal concession and the barracks, attended the events but were not recognized to speak on behalf of their districts or the caucus.

"Our bosses do not seek special treatment, but rather recognition of their constitutional role as elected leaders of Nimba County," a source close to the caucus told The Liberian Investigator.

While the caucus has not yet issued a formal statement, sources confirmed internal discussions are underway to raise the matter with the Boakai administration.

Following the Camp Grant dedication, Flomo and Gaye had planned to address reporters but backed out after consulting with the rest of the caucus, which advised delaying any public comments.

The snubs have fueled speculation about growing political friction in Nimba, Liberia's vote-rich second-most populous county. Some lawmakers and political observers are pointing fingers at County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, accusing her of failing to alert the president to the perceived slight when the first incident occurred in June.