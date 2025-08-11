Nigeria: Nimet Predicts 3-Day Thunderstorms, Rain From Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rain from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged morning thunderstorms on Monday over the northern region with moderate rains over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba States.

According to it, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Taraba and Adamawa States later in the day.

The agency envisaged the high possibility of floods occurring in parts of Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto States during the forecast period.

"For the Central Region, there are prospects of light rain over parts of Niger State during the morning period.

"In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi States.

"There is a high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa and Niger States during the forecast period," it said.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the southern region with prospects of intermittent light rains in affected parts of Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning period.

It predicted moderate rains over parts of Enugu, Edo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Osun, Abia, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

According to it, there is a high possibility of floods occurring over parts of Delta, Imo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the forecast period.

"For Tuesday, morning thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina and Kaduna States.

"Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto and Gombe States during the afternoon/evening hours," it said.

The agency predicted light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue and Kogi States in the central region during the morning period.

It envisaged thunderstorms with light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and Kwara States later in the day.

NiMet also anticipated cloudy skies over the southern region with prospects of light rains to affect parts of Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Lagos and Bayelsa states during the morning period.

The agency envisaged rains to continue over most parts of the region later in the day.

"For Wednesday, morning thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

"Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over the entire region during the afternoon/evening hours.

Light rains are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Plateau States of the central region during the morning hours," it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms with light rains over the entire region later in the day.

According to it, light rains are expected over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Bayelsa States of the southern region in the morning period.

It predicted continuous rain over the entire region during the afternoon or evening period.

"Driving under heavy rain should be avoided.

" The states with the possibility of flash floods should activate the emergency response system immediately.

"To avoid leaching of nutrients, farmers should refrain from applying fertiliser and pesticides right before the rains.

"Ensure warm clothing for vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures.

"Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions.

"Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

"Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees," it said.

NiMet urged airline operators to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

The agency also advised residents to stay informed through weather updates by visiting NiMet's website www.nimet.gov.ng