Liberia: Police Besiege S. T. Nagbe Methodist Church

Tension within the United Methodist Church (UMC) continues to escalate, with police, reportedly under Bishop Samuel J. Quire's instructions, preventing congregants from accessing the S.T. Nagbe United Methodist Church for their worship service on Sunday, August 10.

The deployment of heavily armed policemen at the church, located in the heart of Sinkor, follows months of internal discord regarding the "Regionalization Policy," seen by some as a step towards accepting same-sex marriage, leading to strong opposition from conservative factions within the UMC denomination. The policy has sparked fierce opposition within the church.

"We came to worship this morning and were very shocked by the huge presence of police officers here," a man who only identified himself as Elijah said. "The Bishop is ruining our Church, and it is no longer funny. This is getting serious, and we have to prepare for any eventuality."

The historic S. T. Nagbe United Methodist Church in Sinkor has since then been the epicenter of an escalating crisis within the UMC, as Bishop Quire ordered its closure late last week after two consecutive Sundays of "worship service disruptions."

The Liberia Annual Conference (LAC) of the UMC ordered the closure following mounting tensions over the appointment of clergy and the interruption of sacred rituals, including Holy Communion. The turmoil has laid bare growing internal divisions, with church officials citing a breakdown in spiritual discipline and open defiance of ecclesiastical authority.

In a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday, August 6, Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr. condemned what he described as "hostile" behavior directed at pastors appointed by church leadership. "These actions stand in direct opposition to the teachings of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the values that the United Methodist Church holds sacred: peace, love, accountability, order, and mutual respect," the statement read.

Located near the national UMC headquarters, S.T. Nagbe is one of the most prominent churches in the country and holds deep symbolic value. Its closure on Wednesday and the subsequent huge police presence on Sunday underscore the severity of the crisis now confronting the denomination in Liberia.

The newly introduced policy redefines marriage as a union between two consenting adults of faith, challenging established doctrine and core Christian values, as stated by the S.T. Nagbe congregation. Disagreements with Bishop Quire center on the imposition of theological changes lacking consensus among Liberian Methodists.

This dispute reflects broader tensions within the global United Methodist Church, aiming to address differences in LGBTQ+ inclusion policies across international conferences. While certain regions promote progressive reforms, others, notably in Africa, oppose changes they view as conflicting with traditional beliefs.

Until press time, the worshippers were unable to access the S.T. Nagbe sanctuary, indicating an ongoing unresolved situation. This crisis highlights the deepening divide within the denomination and prompts inquiries regarding religious freedom, governance, and the future trajectory of the UMC in Liberia.

GMC Triumphs over UMC as Supreme Court Rules

The Supreme Court last week ruled in favor of the Global Methodist Church (GMC) in a dispute with the United Methodist Church (UMC). The court declared the eviction of GMC worshippers from the 72nd Methodist Church as unlawful, emphasizing that due process was not followed by the Government of Liberia and the UMC's Liberia Annual Conference.

In response to a petition filed by Rev. Kenneth Jackson and others, who were removed from their Paynesville church building after opposing changes to the church's Book of Discipline, including a new marriage definition, the Supreme Court determined that their constitutional rights were violated.

The court ordered the worshippers to be allowed back into the church building, noting that property ownership matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Civil Law Court. Justice Ceaineh Clinton-Johnson criticized the UMC and the police for taking actions without court orders, stating the evictions were problematic.

Despite arguments from representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police, and UMC that the evictions were justified for maintaining peace, the court granted the petitioners' request to return to the status quo before the eviction.