Liberia: We Must Fight Drugs With Sincerity

President Joseph Boakai unveiled a comprehensive multi-prong National Anti-Drug Action Plan last Thursday to address alarming surge in drug abuse and trafficking across Liberia. The launch coincided with street parade by anti-drug campaigners, predominantly women and mothers, calling government's attention to the proliferation of trafficking, sale, and abuse of dangerous substances in the country

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia said President Boakai described the proliferation of drugs as "an attack on our future" and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguard Liberia's youth, communities, and future generations from the scourge of substance abuse.

While we laud the launch of the National Anti-Drug Action Plan by the President, we sense a serious lip-service by the government to the entire drug war in Liberia that is being fought with more talking and less tangible actions. Drugs continue to come into the country thru various borders, including our international airport.

When President Boakai took office, he declared illicit drugs a National Health Emergency and personally went for drug test. Not only that, he mandated all public officials to similarly report for test, but this instruction fell on deaf ears.

Nearly two years into the administration, the government has changed leadership at the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency almost thrice, without curbing widespread trafficking of illicit drugs that are killing the youths.

If the President's declaration of drugs as a National Health Emergency has been mere words, we wonder whether the so-called National Anti-Drug Action Plan would yield anything fruitful in our fight against drugs.

It is not enough to rally the population against drugs, but the law should be applied to serve as deterrence. However, we have observed over the last two years that culprits arrested are released subsequently without having their day in court, which is quite disappointing!

President Boakai emphasized that the fight against drugs will be "non-selective and relentless," stressing that "no status, no title, no uniform, and no connection will protect anyone involved in drugs", and that under his watch, Liberia will not lose another generation to drugs.

We call on the government to move from talk to stern practical actions to demonstrate its professed commitment to the fight against illicit drugs. We believe that doing so would demonstrate its pledge to rescue the country.

Two years after, it is time to address the National Health Emergency, with all resources at our disposal in saving not only the current youths, but generations to come. 'Action' must be the catch word in this fight.