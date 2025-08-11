Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has expressed profound shock and deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Sylvester M. Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs -- describing him as not just a colleague, but a trusted ally and pillar of integrity.

In a statement issued Saturday, President Boakai said Grigsby's death is an immeasurable loss to his administration and the nation, noting his decades of dedicated public service, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment to Liberia's advancement.

"Minister Grigsby was a trusted friend, an astute statesman, and a pillar of integrity in public service. His counsel, experience, and steadfast dedication to duty will be sorely missed by me personally and by the entire Government," the President said.

Grigsby had been out of the public eye for some time due to illness and was flown abroad for treatment. Family sources confirmed he died Saturday morning in the United States, where he had been seeking medical care.

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, announced that funeral arrangements will be made public following consultations with the family.

"The Government extends condolences to the grieving family of the deceased Minister, the staff of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, and all Liberians who had the privilege of working with or knowing him, for such an irreparable and tragic loss," said Information Minister Jerolimek Piah.

A Distinguished Career in Public Service

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Grigsby served in several high-profile roles, including Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State without Portfolio, and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

An experienced diplomat, he was Liberia's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium with concurrent accreditation to the European Union, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the Kingdom of the Netherlands. He also served as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration.

A native of Sinoe County, Grigsby also served as Superintendent of the county and made notable contributions to Liberia's media landscape by founding the Sun Times newspaper in the early 1980s. The paper earned public admiration for its coverage of governance, human rights, arts, entertainment, and sports.

Grigsby was among the first officials appointed by President Boakai in 2024 and was widely regarded as a key behind-the-scenes adviser during his time with former President Sirleaf.

President Boakai extended heartfelt condolences to Grigsby's family, the staff of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, and all Liberians who had the privilege of knowing or working with him.