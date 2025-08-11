Liberia: Newly Appointed Commerce and Industry Inspector General Seizes Over $100,000 Worth of Expired Frozen Goods in Ganta

Ganta — The newly appointed Inspector General of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has confiscated expired frozen fish, chicken, and meat valued at over one Hundred Thousand United States Dollars from the Caroline Frozen Food Center in Ganta, Nimba County.

The closure of the store comes as part of a nationwide crackdown on the sale of unwholesome products.

Inspector General Meator Gbartu described the action as a stern warning to illegal businesses operating across the country.

"There will be no business as usual," Mr. Gbartu declared, adding that he has come with a renewed sense of purpose and determination as a young man with a future.

He further noted that the Inspectorate Division of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is fully prepared to intensify inspections both on the ground and at entry points to ensure that all goods entering the country meet standards fit for public consumption.

As a native of Ganta, Nimba County, Inspector General Gbartu emphasized that his enforcement work will be impartial, with no consideration for region or personal relationships.

"I have come to do a national job for the benefit of all Liberians not based on regional affiliation or personal ties," he said, urging all business owners and operators to remain in compliance with the laws of Liberia.