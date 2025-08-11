Liberia: Bassa High Alumni in U.S. Rallies for Alma Mater As Emmanuel Reeves Donates $20k

Philadelphia — In an impassioned address at the Bassa High School Alumni Association U.S.A. Inc.'s annual convention, alumnus Emmanuel Nuku Reeves announced a $20,000 donation to his alma mater, calling on fellow graduates to deepen their commitment to the next generation of students. The convention, held in Philadelphia, centered on the theme "Bridging Generations: Our Story, Our Stride, Our Success."

The Financial Secretary of the Association disclosed that the convention raised nearly $46,000 in total -- funds expected to make "meaningful interventions" at the school.

Reeves, a salutatorian of the school 1971 graduating class, opened his speech by reflecting on the school's role as a "tower of light" in Grand Bassa County, Liberia. He highlighted how the institution provided more than just an education--it taught students to dream. "Today our dreams have been transformed into doctors, nurses, lawyers, accountants, politicians, teachers, engineers, diplomats, entrepreneurs--all from that sacred ground," Reeves said. "That is our story!"

Acknowledging the alumni's past efforts, which have included providing scholarships, renovating the auditorium, and facilitating electricity and healthcare on campus, Reeves urged the association to move beyond symbolic gestures. He challenged the alumni to "do more, and... do it differently," by actively mentoring students and engaging in collaborative planning for the school's future.

"Buildings may rise, and walls may shine; but hearts need tending, and minds need time," Reeves declared. He called on the alumni community to be more creative and consistent in their support, suggesting they "adopt needy students" and become active partners with the school rather than just spectators.

He charged the current leadership to be engaging and more creative.

"To the current leadership of this noble Association, 1 challenge you to Lead with deeper engagement and fresh collaboration by making space for new ideas and stronger voices.

And to us, the alumni family, whether here in the United States of America, in Liberia, or elsewhere, we must stop thinking our chapter ended with graduation. No! it only began."

He continued: "Let's rise beyond the comfort of distance and convenience, remembering that what we owe Bassa High is not just pride in her past, but faith in her future Let's reimagine what it means to give back. Let's no longer wait for formal invitations. Let's adopt needy students. Let's be creative. Let's be consistent. Let's be committed."

He also urged members to go beyond occasional support and commit to active mentorship, digital learning initiatives, and consistent engagement with the school community.

"This occasion is not just a gathering of old schoolmates and friends; it is a reunion of hearts, a rekindling of purpose, and a reminder of the torch we carry," Reeves told fellow alumni. "What we owe Bassa High is not just pride in her past, but faith in her future."

Reeves's speech concluded with a powerful call to action, urging the alumni to see themselves as the "bridge between what was and what must be." He emphasized that Bassa High School is a living legacy that must be continually built upon.

"The measure of our success is not how far we've come, but how far we are willing to help others," Reeves stated, as he and his wife, Serena B. Reeves, presented a cashier's check for $20,000.00 to the association. "Let us not be the generation that watched greatness fade, but the one that rekindled the fire and made it roar again."

Founded in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Bassa High School remains a cornerstone of education in the region, producing generations of professionals across diverse fields. Like many schools in Liberia, it suffered extensive damage during the civil war. But with peace restored, it is once again playing a central role in educating children from the county and beyond. The alumni association has pledged to continue its support to ensure the school's growth and excellence.